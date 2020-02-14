Fresh off of the Sierra Valley Conference tournament, which they hosted, the Bradshaw Christian Pride will compete in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Wrestling Tournament today.
Phoenix Bohannon (126 pounds), Nate Mixon (145), Josh Ellis (170) and Manny Marin (285) will represent the Pride at the tournament, which starts at 10 a.m. at Rosemont High School.
Marin, who has a bye in the first round, will face Julian Pimentel in the second round.
Ellis has a bye in the first round and will face Devon Martin in the second round.
Mixon will face Shane Bertero of Amador in the first round. Bohannon has a bye in the first round and will face the winner of Garrett Lee versus James McGee in the second round.
