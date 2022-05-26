After two tries for a Sac-Joaquin Section championship in baseball for Bradshaw Christian High School coach Kurt Takahashi, the third one was a real charmer. On Thursday his players handed him a 3-1 victory over No. 6 seed Hughson for the Division V championship at Islander Field in Lathrop.
After dropping heart-breaking Section championships in 2018 and 2019, Takahashi was all grins and hugs after this one.
“I think the difference in this team was how they all played so well together,” he said. “This team has been fully in since we started.”
Hughson came into the game flying high and looked for an upset, but it was a two-run first inning outburst by Bradshaw that knocked the Huskies back to earth. Malachi Fuller led off with a double and scored on Micah Nicholson’s single. With two out Jackson Takahashi sent a fly ball heavenward into left field, through a breezy Delta sky and the wind pushed it back towards centerfield. It crossed up both outfielders and dropped for a double that sent Nicholson home.
After the initial bump, Hughson pitcher Robert McDaniel got on a roll. He kept his team close allowing just five hits the rest of the way and struck out 11.
Meanwhile, Pride pitching closed the door on the Huskies bat. Starter Darryl Johnson threw the first five innings, allowing three hits while striking out four. Picking up the save was freshman Dylan Wood who threw the final two innings.
Hughson picked up its only run in the sixth inning greeting Wood with a pair of singles to open the inning. Following a walk, Wood coaxed a double play groundball and the Huskies got a run across.
Bradshaw picked up an insurance run in the sixth inning when Nicholson picked up his third hit of the game and two outs later came home on Cole Spake’s double.
The top of the seventh made Pride fans and players a bit nervous because Hughson opened with an infield single and Carlos Guizar’s second base hit of the game. Wood got a strikeout and then got Chris Wilson to ground into a game-ending double play.
This is the first playoff series for all baseball and softball teams in California since 2019. The pandemic forced schools to end the 2020 season in March and limited play was allowed in 2021 with no playoffs. Takahashi said that is why this win is so special.
“It means we have persevered through COVID, we have persevered through deaths in our family and what the kids have had to persevere through the last two years, it means we are a strong school,” he said.
Unlike season’s past when a Section playoffs ended the year, the Pride and the Huskies will continue their season in the first-ever CIF Northern California Championships. The brackets will be announced Sunday and play begins on Tuesday, May 31.
Notes:
The Section officials raved over the Islander Field baseball facility. It’s been open just three years and was built by River Islands Development, a company which is constructing a 6,000-home community on the southwest side of Lathrop. Next to the baseball stadium is a large soccer complex and plans for a football stadium is in the works.
A new high school serving the community, River Islands Charter School, will admit a ninth grade class in the fall and will grow into a four-year school.
The man running Islander Field is Don Johns who for 30 seasons managed the Danville Hoots, a summer baseball team for mainly juniors- and seniors-to-be in high school. Some major leaguers who played in the past for him have been Marcus Siemien of the Texas Rangers, Nate Scheurholtz of the Giants and Steven Piscotti of the A’s.
Through Johns’ efforts and the excellent design of the stadium selling itself, he’s been able to book this summer the MLB Area Code tryouts, the “Perfect Game” series of showcase games and in July will host the Hoots Baseball Legacy Invitational Tournament. Johns says Elk Grove High School will compete in that event.
“This, to the baseball world, is heaven,” he says in describing his facility.
It opened in 2019 with much planning to insure it was a complete facility for both the player and the fan. Don Coleman, a local architect, designed a field with Bermuda and Rye grass and for a quality batters’ backdrop for the stadium, Hill Construction came in and put in some beautiful landscaping. There’s sufficient seating, much of it covered, for just about any baseball event…
This is the sixth Sac-Joaquin Section championship for Bradshaw baseball and the first one in Division V. The first overall championship came in 2010 in Division VII, then four more were earned in Division VI, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015. The current Pride third base coach, Drew Rickert, was the head coach for those championships. Takahashi took over the program in 2017 and made it to the Division VI championship losing to Vacaville Christian in his first year and to Ripon Christian in 2018.
The Pride’s baseball facility on the north side of the campus is named in honor of former major leaguer Greg Vaughn who provided much of the money for the school to build its baseball field.
