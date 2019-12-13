Bradshaw Christian continued its hot start to the boys basketball preseason when it took on Rio Linda on Dec. 10 and won 59-51 at home.
The Pride trailed 27-24 at halftime but outscored the Knights in both the third and fourth quarters to earn a 6-1 win-loss record.
David Schuhmeier led the Pride with 16 points, Ethan Patterson scored nine points, Jaylen Patterson scored nine and had seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and Javion Cooper added nine points as well to round out the top scorers.
Cooper led the Pride defensively with 16 rebounds and three blocks.
Bradshaw Christian is currently competing in the Mark Macres Memorial Tournament at Monterey Trail High School, which runs through Saturday, Dec. 14.
