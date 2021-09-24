Prep Football Scoreboard (9/24/21) By the Citizen Sports Staff Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Football Finals:Sheldon 14, Cosumnes Oaks 10Pleasant Grove 47, Franklin 30Elk Grove 42, Davis 14 Bradshaw 63 Ignacio Valley 8Tracy 38, Laguna Creek 7McClatchy 69, Valley 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPlanning Commission approves plans for Dust Bowl brewery’s EG spotLocal golfer to compete against DeChambeau in long-driving championshipYouth football and cheer programs claim no home with EGUSDSacramento Zoo officials consider move to Elk GroveQ&A: Chicago Cubs’ Nick MadrigalFormer Herd Football Player Honored With 9/11 Memorial ScholarshipGrand jury recommends vaccine mandate for local K-12 schoolsWrong-way driver causes fatal collision on Hwy 99EG Unified bus drivers call for pay raisesNotebook: Elk Grove Sports reach new heights with Larson, Dinwiddie Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll Which school will win the 2021 Delta League football championship? You voted: Cosumnes Oaks Elk Grove Davis Franklin Jesuit Pleasant Grove Sheldon Vote View Results Back
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.