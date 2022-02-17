I knew I liked Cosumnes Oaks coach Paul Powner when I met him. It came last Friday night following a disappointing 44-37 defeat at home to Franklin. Powner’s girls basketball team was hoping to wrap up the season on a high note at home so that they would be the first Delta League basketball champion since Cosumnes Oaks in 2018-2019 to go undefeated in league play. It would be a springboard, perhaps, into the Division I playoffs which get underway Friday.
Talking more to Powner after the disappointing loss which put the Wolfpack at 11-1 in league standings this season, I found out why I seemed to really click with the man – he, too, grew up in Denver. Powner played high school basketball at the juggernaut sports school along the Colorado Front Range, Cherry Creek. A high school teammate was Mark Randall who went on to play at the University of Kansas where he was an All-American. He was the top draft choice of the Chicago Bulls in 1991 and played six seasons in the NBA.
Powner played some NAIA basketball in Nebraska and found his way to Elk Grove where he coaches a group of girls at Cosumnes Oaks that play a fundamentally good game. He coaches perhaps one of the smallest teams this season in Division I. His starting lineup Friday looked like a bunch of girls between 5-2 and 5-4. The roster on Maxpreps confirmed that fact. But, they execute and play together really well. They block out bigger defenders from under the basket effectively. Their shooting was off quite a bit that night, in fact they were just 2-for-11 from the field in the second quarter, 7-for-18 in the second half, and that allowed Franklin to grab a solid 25-17 lead at halftime that the Wildcats didn’t relinquish.
“We were just a little off tonight, it happens,” Powner said. “We tried a different lineup and different defense and a few things but we didn’t pull it off like we have all year.”
Led by junior Isabel Tan and senior Emily Ko, the Wolfpack play a tight defense and a very disciplined offense. Tan is the team’s leading scorer at almost 18 points a game. Throw in a little size at times with 5-11 sophomore Kym Hartman and it’s worked quite well this year.
“This being my first year the girls have adapted to my style of play that I want to play and we’ve done a really good job, my staff and I, adjusting to the personnel we have,” Powner said. “We’re usually the undersized team and we make it work.”
Now, comes the tough part – the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs. A Division II-sized school enrollment-wise, the Wolfpack will have to play in D-1 because the Section considers the Delta League a Division I league. Powner thinks his girls will be ready.
“That was our goal at the beginning of the season, we played hard,” he said. “These kids play as hard as anyone out there.”
Franklin’s Manlangit
With the win last Friday, Franklin will once again earn a trip to the Division I playoffs. Behind Kaitlyn Juarros, Olivia Nicolas and Jasmine Clee, the Wildcats could make a dent in the post-season despite the presence of teams such as Folsom and McClatchy in the same bracket.
“I’ve been preaching defense all season long,” Franklin head coach Kim Manlangit said. “If we can limit girls and finish a defensive play with a rebound which has been our Achilles heel, we can get off to a fast break on offense.”
This Friday Franklin will open the post-season at Edison.
“Let’s take care of business and get us into the playoffs is what I told them tonight,” she added. “We need to play our sets and run our pace on offense and I hope this carries over into the playoffs.”
Pandemic year
In preparing the basketball standings for this edition of the Citizen one stat stuck out: almost no one played a full 27-game season. That was because most of the basketball teams in the Section either had a period of COVID-19 quarantines and was forced to postpone or cancel games. Or, their opponent had to quarantine, postpone and hope to make the game up.
Looking around the Section, according to boys standings in Maxpreps, Laguna Creek had just 24 games. West Campus played 23 games. Grant got in 24 while McClatchy played only 22.
Laguna Creek’s girls played 23 games due mainly to a COVID quarantine during the Winter Break, a time in which the Cardinals were scheduled to play in two tournaments.
