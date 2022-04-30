The spring sports post-season has arrived. Last week it was the boys tennis individual and doubles championship (see story) and on Tuesday the playoffs in boys volleyball gets underway.
No stranger to this time of year is Melody McCullough, coach of the volleyball team at Franklin High School.
“I have coached the Franklin boys for 12 seasons,” she wrote recently in an email. “I just love volleyball and the boys at Franklin are always a lot of fun to coach. Every season, when the seniors graduate, there are younger players with such good potential. I can't leave them. I love helping them develop as a volleyball player. We have a JV team this year, which will help the program so much!”
Franklin’s team is always one of the most competitive in the Delta League. But, Tuesday this year’s crop will be put to the test by facing No. 8-seeded Monterey Trail. The opening round match will begin at 7 p.m. at Monterey Trail’s gym. The Wildcats were handed the No. 9 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I playoffs.
“This season has gone pretty well,” McCullough said. “Most of the boys have played together for a couple years now and love to get together on their own and play sand or grass volleyball at the park for fun. This has really brought them together as a team and their play has improved greatly. They love to work hard and play volleyball and that has made this season a lot of fun.”
This season went well for the Wildcats with a 14-9 record and they finished in third place in the Delta League.
“Jason Choi is an outside hitter/middle hitter and one of my captains,” McCullough said. “He has only played volleyball for two years but is a natural athlete with a high vertical jump. He can play any position on the court and leads the team in kills and aces.”
“Myles Gilgun is a middle hitter,” she continued. “He has played volleyball for three years and leads the team in blocks and hitting percentage. Angadveer Singh is a Libero and one of my captains. He has played four years, along with playing club volleyball. He is very good at passing and leads the team in digs and is high in aces. Yaqeen Muttaqi is an outside hitter and another team captain. He is second on my team in kills and is gaining momentum every game.”
However, Tuesday may be a bit of a tough opener for the Wildcats. They face a Monterey Trail team that was 22-7 this year.
“The strength of this team that may help us in playoffs is their belief in each other and their relentless dedication to never give up,” McCullough said. ”They are a very ‘scrappy’ team, that just keeps picking up balls. They have come back from being down two sets to zero and won the match, which a hard to do. They believe in each other and never give up.”
The winner of the Mustangs/Wildcats match will take on the winner of No. 1 Woodcreek and No. 16 Chavez on Thursday.
Pleasant Grove earned a five-seed and opens Tuesday at home against No. 12 Tracy West. Laguna Creek is an eleven-seed and they will travel to No. 6 Granite Bay. Delta League champion Jesuit is a two-seed and they will host No. 15 Lodi on Tuesday.
In Division II is Elk Grove, a ten-seed. The Thundering Herd plays at No. 7 Manteca on Tuesday. Quarterfinals around the Section are scheduled for Thursday. The semi-final round will be played on May 10 and the Section championship matches will be played May 14 at Natomas High School.
Follow our local teams’ results on EGCitizen.com/sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.