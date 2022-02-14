It will be interesting to watch the road to the Sac-Joaquin Section's basketball championships in 2022. The basketball bracket manufacturers tried to come up with a fair and equitable set of playoffs for both boys and girls and reportedly took much of Tuesday in discussions to do so.
Let's look at where our local teams will compete, beginning tomorrow night.
Monday, Elk Grove "lost" a coin flip with Sheldon to determine which school would be seeded one and two out of the Delta League boys standings. That was a real blessing for the Herd because they are a Division II-sized school playing in a Division I league. Instead of playing Modesto Christian, Inderkum or Folsom for a possible Section title, they'll open up Division II playoffs Friday as the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 15 Atwater and No. 18 Cosumnes Oaks. Those two schools play in Atwater Wednesday night. The Division II boys bracket has 19 teams in it this season.
The only undefeated team in Division II is Ponderosa and they are seeded No. 1 (Interestingly, the West Campus girls were also undefeated this year. Playing a league-only schedule, they finished 10-0). Grant earned the No. 3 seed.
In boys Div. I the top seed is Inderkum (24-1), Folsom (21-5) No. 2 and Modesto Christian (22-5) No. 3. Eighteen teams are in the Division I bracket, meaning there will be three play-in games Wednesday night. Sheldon at 18-10 and the co-Delta League champions earned a five-seed. They'll have a home game Friday to open the playoffs again No. 12 Rocklin. Monterey Trail which placed second in the Metro Conference earned a 13-seed and will open on the road at No. 4 Lincoln of Stockton. This makes a Monterey Trail vs. Sheldon game a possibility in round two.
The Section bracket people thought enough of the play in the Delta League to give fifth-place Pleasant Grove a 10-seed. This means the Eagles will travel to No. 7 Edison.
It's worth mentioning that in Division III Florin, an 18-seed, will play tomorrow night at No. 15 Del Campo with the winner taking on No. 2 El Camino Friday. In Division V, Bradshaw Christian was handed an 11-seed and will play at No. 6 Argonaut.
In the girls pairings in Division I Monterey Trail (17-8) has an 8-seed and opens at home Thursday with No. 9 Davis. Franklin (13-14) ended up 11th and their Thursday opponent on the road at No. 6 Edison.
Cosumnes Oaks (19-7) is the Delta League champion which means the Division II-sized school is in Division I (the Delta is considered a Division I league) and a seven-seed. The Wolfpack will host No. 10 Rocklin, also on Thursday.
Division II will be interesting in girls basketball. Laguna Creek (21-2) was seeded No. 2 behind Vista del Lago (23-2). The Cardinals' first round opponent on Thursday at home will be No. 15 Buhach Colony.
The Section placed Valley as a 15th seed in Division III and they'll travel to No. 2 Lincoln. Florin's girls (No. 16) travels to No. 15 Casa Roble tomorrow night in a play-in game.
This year the Section playoffs will be Feb. 25 & 26 at the Golden One Center.
