The Bradshaw Christian boys basketball team's run to a Sac-Joaquin Section championship ended abruptly Saturday afternoon with a 62-45 defeat at the hands of Division V top-seed Denair.
The Pride's shooting touch just wasn't there, going 4-for-24 from the floor in the first half. They trailed the Coyotes, 25-16, at intermission and just couldn't recover.
"Yeah we missed a lot of tough shots, but the kids battled," head coach Alex Williams said.
Bradshaw was led by David Schuhmeier and Ethan Patterson, who both scored 15 points. Jace Vega, Micah Nicholson, Evan Sobcoviak, Naiel Michael and Tyler Fu each had three points.
The Pride snuck into the post-season despite a 9-18 regular season record, playing in the Division IV Sierra Valley Conference. However, Bradshaw had the sixth-best power rating in Division V, thus an 11-seed in the playoffs.
Now, the Pride awaits Sunday's brackets to see where they will play in the Division V NorCal Championships.
This is two seasons in a row the Pride has ended up the runners-up in Division V boys basketball in the Section. That season Bradshaw was given a two-seed in the NorCals' Division V.
Line Score -
Bradshaw Chr. 7 9 17 12 -45
Denair 11 14 15 22 -62
BC Scoring: Schuhmeier 15, Patterson 15, Vega 3, Nicholson 3, Sobcoviak 3, Michael 3, Fu 3 (FG 13-47 27.7%; 3pt 5-19 26.3% FT 14-18 77.8%)
D Scoring: M.Plasencia 20, Feldman 16, I.Plasencia 10, Henderson 6, Leonard 5, Gregg 4, Bragdon 1 (FG 19-42 45.2%; 3pt 4-13 30.8%; FT 20-32 62.5%)
