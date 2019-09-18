With the ball and up by 18 midway through the third quarter, things looked like they had all season for Monterey Trail. Through three games, the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I runners up from a season ago had not missed a beat from last season and steamrolled their way through some of the best Sacramento, Nevada and the Bay Area have to offer in Sheldon, Spanish Springs and San Ramon Valley and looked well on their way to doing the same to Cosumnes Oaks.
Although, one big time play can swing momentum in a strange way sometimes, and on their homecoming, with a full moon present in the distance, the Wolfpack came hunting.
The one play that changed everything came from the Cosumnes Oaks defense. The interior defensive line for Cosumnes Oaks forced a fumble from Monterey Trail which was returned all the way for a touchdown from 60 plus yards by Myles Cannon.
With the momentum on their side, and down by 11, Cosumnes Oaks would go on to score the next 12 points including scoring the game-winning touchdown on behalf of a 20-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Grigsby Jr. to Austin Taylor with 26 seconds left to come back and upset the Mustangs 36-35 last Friday at Cosumnes Oaks High School.
“I’m filled with joy and excitement and honored to be with these kids and community to win this game,” said Cosumnes Oaks head coach Andrew Bettencourt.
“I firmly believe that players win games and as coaches it is our goal to put them in situations to make plays and that’s what we did tonight.”
After the fumble recovery for a touchdown by Cannon, Monterey Trail could not get anything going offensively. The Mustangs, who came into the game rushing for an average of 361 yards, struggled to create rushing lanes for the likes of Otha Williams and Caleb Ramseur in addition to having multiple issues throughout the game with holding on to the football. Even though Williams did score three touchdowns on the night, and Ramseur did break a long 75-yard run in the first half, the Mustangs seemed off their normal game and turned the ball over six times in total.
“I think the lack of execution is disappointing and when you have six turnovers that is a huge swing,” said Monterey Trail head coach T.J. Ewing.
“When you turn the ball over six times it does not matter who you are playing you are just letting them win and that is hard to overcome.”
Due to injuries on their offensive line, the Mustangs had to shift linemen around all night and regardless of whether starting quarterback Viktor Timonin, or backup quarterback Chris Lands were under center, they had issues with handling the snaps.
Although Monterey Trail was its own worst enemy last Friday, Cosumnes Oaks still had to execute and come from behind. With their defense constantly making stops and forcing turnovers in the second half, Grigsby and the offense were able to chip away at the lead, mainly through the passing attack.
Cosumnes Oaks was down by six with three minutes left with the ball on their own side of the field when Grigsby and his receivers were able to make plays.
“He is a kid who is very young but highly mature,” Bettencourt said.
“We trusted that he could drive us down the field and he connected with some of our receivers, and the ceiling is limitless with him.”
Grigsby had four touchdowns in total, three of which came through the air, including the game winner to Taylor. Taylor also was the recipient of another 20-yard touchdown pass from Grigsby in the fourth quarter during the Wolfpack’s comeback.
“We had the play designed and I trusted my receivers because of the work we put in at practice and even after practice, and it showed and we executed a play to win the game,” Grigsby said of the game-winning touchdown pass.
“Everybody stepped up when we needed to and we came away with a great victory against a great team in Monterey Trail.”
Fresh off of what is probably the biggest win in school history, and a 3-1 non-league record, Bettencourt and his coaching staff will get their first taste of what the Delta League has to offer as the Sheldon Huskies come to town this Friday.
The Huskies lost last Friday against Turlock 14-6 and head into what should be a wide open and competitive Delta League at 2-2.
“This win was nice but once we watch the film and go onto tomorrow, this game is over and we have to get ready for Sheldon,” Bettencourt said.
“We do not take anyone lightly and they will come in here and try to cause some chaos in the Delta but we set our mind early this year to go for a Delta League title, and we are rolling along with some good momentum.”
Sheldon will feature a lot of what the Wolfpack defense sees daily with Grigsby, a spread offense and a quarterback that can make plays with his arm in Sean Nixon.
Losing their first regular season game since Oct. 27 2017 is not something the Mustangs will be able to shake off easily. Luckily enough, Monterey Trail has a bye this week, which gives them time to work out the kinks before traveling to Southern California to take on Paraclete High School from Lancaster on Sept. 27.
Monterey Trail defeated the Spirits 41-27 last season at home.
“I did not get our team prepared tonight and that is my fault and I think we will be OK, we just need to get together and work on us,” Ewing said.
“I think, if we clean up the turnovers and play the way we can, we will be fine but credit to Cosumnes Oaks for executing the way they did tonight.”
