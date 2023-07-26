School: Franklin
Nickname: Wildcats
Head coach: Joseph McCray
years as head coach: 2nd
2022 Record: 2-8 (2-4 Delta League)
Missed the playoffs
Assistant Coaches:
Anthony Eustace
Michael Conway
James Kidd
Cary Trzcinski
Anthony Adedipe
Nathan Preston
Top returning players:
1. Jorge Garcia (TE/DL) Sr.
2. Jojo Trzcinski (RB/LB) Sr.
3. Jaden Laguerre (WR) Jr.
4. Kyle Fong (LB) Jr.
5. Maison Matuska (DL) Sr.
6. Grayson Link (LB)
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Treshon Fairley (QB/S)
2. Jeremiah Singleton (DL)
3. Paulo Andrades (WR/DB)
The last time the Franklin Wildcats finished the football season above .500 was in 2017 when they were 7-4 overall. Since then they’ve won but 10 games in four full seasons. In now his second year at the helm, head coach Joseph McCray thinks Wildcat football is heading back in the right direction.
“We were able to start setting the foundation for what we want to do last year,” he said. “We have a ton of young guys and we’re building for the future right now. It’s going to take a couple years to get it to exactly what we want it to be but we have at least the foundation built.”
Team Strengths:
“It is yet to be determined,” McCray chuckled. “We’re at the end of the summer and it is a work in progress. But our strength right now is they listen. They are extremely coachable. This is a group that if we tell them to run through a wall, they’ll try.”
Team Unknowns:
Team size and strength looks to be on the upswing, something that Franklin has lacked the last few seasons.
“We’re going to be youthful this year,” McCray said. “What this does is gives us not much experience but there aren’t very many habits we have to break. Good habits have been instilled. This team listens to every word we have to say so I think we’ll be able to build a foundation just off the youth of our football club.”
Overall outlook:
“Overall knowledge and football I.Q. That’s what we are preaching right now,” McCray said. “We’ve spent a lot of time this spring and this summer breaking down what we want to do conceptually and break that down on both sides of the ball.”
A good test is right off the bat on Aug. 18 when the Wildcats open at home against Woodcreek and then travel to Cosumnes River College and take on Laguna Creek, which beat the Wildcats last season.
“These will be good tests, good challenges for us going into the Delta League,” he said. “I think we don’t expect to run the table, but take the steps towards being a dominant football team. So, if they are taking steps forward, they are fighting every game, competing every game.”
McCray thinks if his team can at least come close to “perhaps touch the playoffs” that would be a successful season.
2023 Schedule:
8/18 vs. Woodcreek
8/25 at Laguna Creek
8/31 vs. Tokay
9/8 at Lodi
9/15 vs. Davis*
9/22 at Sheldon*
9/29 at Pleasant Grove*
10/6 vs. Jesuit*
10/13 BYE
10/20 at Cosumnes Oaks*
10/27 vs. Elk Grove*
*=Delta League game
