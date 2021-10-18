Pleasant Grove High School's girls golf team showed their prowess in a big way Monday by easily winning the Delta League Center Match #3 at WildHawk Golf Club. Led by medalist Petra Yee, the Eagles bested second place Sheldon by 57 strokes to clinch the Delta League championship. Pleasant Grove along with Sheldon, Davis and St. Francis will advance their entire six-member team to the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I championship on Monday, Oct. 25 at Rancho Murieta Country Club. St. Francis, despite finishing fourth overall this season, qualified for the Division I tournament on the strength of their score of 450 on Monday.
Team Scores:
Pleasant Grove 376
Sheldon 433
St. Francis 450
Franklin 459
Davis 467
Cosumnes Oaks 505
Top 10 Individual Scores:
Petra Yee (PG) 72
Alaytia Hinds (PG) 74
Sam Kaur (F) 74
Hannah Camara (PG) 74
Sophie Cook (PG) 75
Julia Geer (SF) 76
Rylie Kosney (S) 77
Molly Miller (PG) 81
Alyssa Quillao (PG) 83
Olivia Lee (SF) 84
