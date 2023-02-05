Remembering 2013 State champions
It’s been 10 years, but to some it was like yesterday when a talented Pleasant Grove boys basketball team grabbed the CIF Division I State Boys Basketball Championship. On Friday at halftime of the Eagles’ varsity game with Cosumnes Oaks the school will honor that accomplishment. Then-coach John DePonte and most of his coaching staff will return along with several former players for the occasion.
The Eagles had a talented backcourt of Malik Thames and Matthew Hayes, a quality group of forwards in Cole Nordquist and Matthew Smrker and a sophomore 6-9 center, Marquese Chriss, who later became the number one draft choice of the Sacramento Kings after playing one season at the University of Washington. He was traded moments after being selected to Phoenix where he played two seasons.
DePonte is now a math teacher at Cosumnes Oaks.
Locals head to spring training
Elk Grove High’s baseball program will be, once again, well represented in the Majors this season with eight of its alumni preparing to open spring training next weekend. In early January David Freitas, a 2007 Herd graduate, signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers. Last season he was in the Yankees’ organization following a pair of years with the Brewers.
Elk Grove 2010 graduate J.D. Davis looks to be a key part of the infield this season for the San Francisco Giants while 2013 graduate Dom Nunez will go to camp with the Chicago Cubs after several seasons with the Colorado Rockies. His high school teammate Rowdy Tellez is ready to resume duties at first base in Milwaukee. Last year he pounded 35 homers for the Brew Crew.
Twin brothers Ty and Nick Madrigal will go spring training, each for a Chicago team. Ty is a relief pitcher in the White Sox’ organization while Nick hopes to rebound this year as the Cubs’ second baseman. Injuries have hampered him the last two seasons.
Derek Hill, a 2014 Elk Grove graduate, signed on during the off-season with the Nationals. He’s a centerfielder whose defensive skills many have taken note of. Dylan Carlson, the Cardinals’ first round draft choice in 2016, is penciled in as the everyday centerfielder.
Sheldon baseball will be represented by its grad, Matt Manning, who will be a member of the starting rotation for the Tigers this season.
Track signings
Two Franklin High School track athletes signed national letters of intent last week. Ariana Puccini signed with Cal State – Stanislaus while Wildcat sprinter Ian Dossman signed his letter with Cal State-Fullerton.
Bean-Seay inks NLI with Davis
Laguna Creek speedy wide receiver Malachi Bean-Seay signed a national letter of intent to play college football at UC-Davis on Feb. 1. He was one of the state’s top receivers with 18 TD receptions and averaged 113.5 receiving yards a game.
Titans shutout
Last Friday Grant defeated Burbank in girls basketball, 52-0. A shutout in basketball is extremely rare. In fact, it’s happened just three times in this state, according to records kept by CalHiSports. The last time was in November of 1983 when Victory Christian shut out Placerville Green Valley, 82-0. In January, 1983, Graton Pacific Christian beat Shore Acres of Pittsburg, 93-0. The first recorded shut out in girls basketball history here in California was in March, 1975 when San Joaquin Memorial of Fresno beat Madera, 95-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.