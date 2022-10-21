The girls tennis team from Pleasant Grove won a pair of 9-0 decisions last week over Sheldon and Elk Grove to grab a share of the Delta League championship with Davis. This season the team, coached by Linda Shepherd, went 11-1 in league matches. This is the team's second straight league championship.
Next up will be the Delta League singles championships on Monday, Oct. 24 at Laguna Creek Sports Club. The doubles championships will be Wednesday, Oct. 26, also at Laguna Creek Sports Club. The Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I team playoffs get underway Oct. 31.
Here are the results from Pleasant Grove’s match with Sheldon on Oct. 19:
Singles #1 Mischa Mikami (PG) def. Angela Le (S), 6-1, 6-1
Singles #2 Jade Yen-Calhoun (PG) def. Ange Moua (S), 6-1, 6-1
Singles #3 Jacquline Errena (PG) def. Rachel Le (S), 6-0, 6-0
Singles #4 Abigail Wan (PG) def. Maria Josy (S), 6-0, 6-1
Singles #5 Keira Chi (PG) def. Rachel Feng (S), 6-0, 6-0
Singles #6 Lauren (PG) def. Giang Nguyen (S), 6-0, 6-0
Doubles #1 Chloe San & Chloe Vang (PG) def. Sana Hussein & Julie Thorton (S), 6-2, 6-2
Doubles #2 & #3 were defaulted.
Final Delta League Tennis Standings
Team Overall League
Pleasant Gr. 14-1 11-1
Davis 11-2 11-1
Franklin 8-6 7-5
St. Francis 9-9 7-5
Cos. Oaks 4-8 4-9
Elk Grove 2-14 2-10
Sheldon 0-14 0-12
