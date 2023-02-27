The Pleasant Grove High School track and field squads opened the 2023 season with some great times in the Glenn Poole Invitational Meet Saturday at Oakmont High School.
The Eagles’ women’s squad, both varsity and frosh/soph, took first place in team scoring, while the men’s varsity and frosh/soph squads placed second. Franklin’s varsity women were eighth while Cosumnes Oaks placed 10th and Sheldon was 14th. In the men’s varsity team scoring Laguna Creek placed 7th while Cosumnes Oaks was 11th.
Stephen Dahdouh of Pleasant Grove won the men’s 110 meter high hurdles while Myles McFarland placed second. Dahdouh then grabbed the men’s 300 meter hurdles in a time of 39.83 seconds, almost three seconds faster than second place.
He then started off the Eagles’ 4x100 meter relay which took first place in a time of 44.27 seconds. His teammates on the relay were Kalil Powers, Marcus Tillotson and Antonio Vasquez-Williams. The group placed second in the 4x400 meter relay while Laguna Creek’s team of Xavier Castillo, Malachi Bean-Seay, Julian Grady and William McCoy won that race in a time of 3:39.48.
Pleasant Grove’s women’s 4x100 meter relay team of Breanna Rivera, Ellie Leon, Abigail Wagner and Favour Iyasere placed second.
Aniaya Bishop of Cosumnes Oaks won the women’s 100 meter dash and was second in the 200 meter dash.
In the men’s 400 meters Caleb Kennedy of Laguna Creek was second while Elias Weathers of Cosumnes Oaks placed third. Laguna Creek’s William McCoy was second in the men’s 800 meter run.
Franklin’s distance medley relay team won the women’s event in a time of 8:09.41. The Distance medley is a series of runs 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters and 1200 meters in length. Pleasant Grove’s men’s team, Ryan Almog, Spencer Cutting, John Funderburg and Marcus Yarns, won this event with a time of 7:18.67.
In the field events Iyasere took first place in the women’s high jump, while Wagner grabbed first place in the pole vault. Pleasant Grove teammate Shemi Brown-Dawson took first in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 11 inches.
Pleasant Grove and Laguna Creek will both be participating Friday, March 3, in the Grape Games at Tokay High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.