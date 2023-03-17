The first week of Delta League baseball finished with the likely-two, Franklin and Elk Grove, atop the standings. Now the question is how good is Pleasant Grove? The Eagles are 6-0 but this past week they had a Delta League bye while the other teams played. Coach Chris Terry took advantage of a break in the wind and rain and played at Lincoln (winning 5-1) and hosting Lodi on Friday.
The Eagles made it look easy, winning 9-1, behind some solid pitching and good hitting throughout the lineup. His young team is playing with some confidence and few mistakes in its first six games.
“It’s what you hope for when you start the season,” Terry said. “It is a little more special because we are so young.”
Pleasant Grove has six sophomores and five juniors on the varsity roster. Sophomore outfielder Cole Davis had the big hit on Friday, a bases-loaded double which scored two.
“We’ve come a long way in the course of the last year,” Terry said. “Our guys are learning so much every day. We’re happy about it, but we’re not satisfied. (Monday) we start league and we have a tough league schedule.”
Pleasant Grove will have three games with Elk Grove next week beginning with a road game on Monday. Wednesday, they’ll host the Thundering Herd and Friday they’ll play back at Wackman Field; weather permitting, of course.
“The real season starts (Monday) and we need to be prepared for that,” he said.
Alan Quirarte-Guzman had two hits as did catcher Sean Corliss for the Eagles. Jack Thornton, who pitched the first three innings, picked up the win, allowing just two hits and a run while striking out three.
Franklin 9, Sheldon 2
The Wildcats went to 6-1 this season after its 9-2 win at Sheldon. Nolan Stevens stroked a two-run homer, while Jordy Lopez went the first four innings, allowing only one hit, striking out six.
The two clubs play Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sheldon.
The Wildcats have a bye week in the Delta League schedule.
Elk Grove 11, Cosumnes Oaks 3
The Thundering Herd scored five times in the fifth and four times in the sixth to sweep the Wolfpack in this week’s three-game series.
Nick Frutchey had a double and single and drove in a pair of runs. Joe Donnelly picked up the win in relief by pitching two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three.
For Cosumnes Oaks Keoni Dumlao had a double and a triple, drove in three runs and was the starting pitcher, throwing the first four innings, and allowed just two hits and two runs.
Monterey Trail 22, Foothill 2
Sophomore Gave Coronado saw his team-leading batting average rise to .636 after the Mustangs’ romp on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.