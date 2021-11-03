Scott Gradin, in filling two coaching vacancies, Wednesday dipped into the local ranks of veteran high school coaches and officially hired Josh Crabtree as the new head varsity football coach and Rich Moorhouse as the new girls varsity soccer coach at Pleasant Grove High School.
Gradin, the Eagles’ athletic director, has reassociated himself with another former Sheldon coach in Crabtree. At one time the two shared the same coaching office, Gradin as the boys basketball coach and Crabtree as the Huskies football coach.
Crabtree was an assistant coach and offensive coordinator under Ed Lombardi then succeeded him in 2009. He left the high school ranks and coached the offensive line at American River College for four years. In recent years Crabtree has been the teacher-in-charge at Toby Johnson Middle School and out of coaching.
Crabtree texted on Wednesday, “Been overwhelmed with call, texts, emails today…been very heartwarming the mount of former players who have reached out.”
He succeeds Matt Costa who resigned earlier this fall.
Moorhouse has served a key role in the soccer community in Elk Grove and in the past has coached the girls programs at both Pleasant Grove and at Cosumnes Oaks. Moorhouse is bringing with him Shawn Waddle as his assistant varsity coach along with his son R.J. who will coach the JV squad. The younger Moorhouse led Cosumnes Oaks to Sac-Joaquin Section championships in 2015 and 2017 and played collegiately at Sacramento State.
