Warm was the weather at WildHawk Golf Club on Wednesday, April 5. Pleasant Grove's men's golf team faced Elk Grove.
Pleasant Grove has a plethora of talented golfers.
Luke Harrison, a freshman, has already demonstrated high-level play and high golf I.Q. and is one of the top players in the Delta League.
Head Coach Joe Lawand describes Harrison as "tremendously smart” on the golf course.
“He can see where the pin placement is,” Lawand said,” When he marks his golf ball and somebody asks him to move his mark, he realizes somebody is off their line, that he should pay more attention to it, he hits the golf ball a long way and really hits the center of the club face”.
Harrison credits his father for his knowledge of golf
“My dad taught me since I was a little kid,” Harrison said,” Also previous experiences If I’m in a tournament, I can learn from my mistakes and get better off of that.”
Harrison had the best score of the day with a 36.
Ekam Singh is a junior. Lawand gave Singh high praise for his improvement over the past year.
“He has really improved dramatically from last year to this year, hit it a long way,” Lawand said. "I think the most improved part of his game is his putting. The hardest thing in golf I think is putting. Having touch around the greens, understanding the speed of the greens, reading the greens, and chipping is a big deal."
Singh’s approach to pressure moments is to focus
“I just block everything around me out, just focus on the shot,” Singh said. " Try not to get angry, keep myself in the moment, don’t look ahead or behind.”
Singh finished with the fourth-best score on Wednesday, a 40.
Golf can often be a battle against oneself. A player can get too emotional in their own head and even beat themselves up over mistakes.
Coach Lawand has created a culture that helps these young men understand life and how it is critical to move past dwelling on mistakes they’ve made.
“One thing golf brings out in people is their expectations are set very high, they get disappointed because golf is so hard to be good,” Lawand said."We are not judging you by how well you play golf, we judge you by how well you are as a young man, how do you act at school, how do you act around your parents, do you count all of your strokes, That’s what matters.”
Because Pleasant Grove has a large golf team. Lawand sets the lineup for matches where the boys qualify on Tuesday, the day prior to a Wednesday match. Lawand takes the top six players from Tuesday to play on Wednesday. There is a continuous battle for the sixth spot considering how all the players are good
“I have five solid players, five people battling for the sixth spot,” Lawand said. "We give opportunities to the boys who are grinding it out to be in the sixth position.”
Pleasant Grove won the match against Elk Grove with a team score of 197.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.