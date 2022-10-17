A beautiful 70-degree day translated into some solid rounds of golf in the third and final Delta League Center Match of the fall for the girls' teams. They played 18 holes at Wildhawk Golf Club.
Pleasant Grove won the team championship for the second year in a row, as Franklin finished second. The Eagles' Gianna Singh was the medalist with a four-under-par 68.
Here were the team scores: (total strokes of top five girls from each squad)
Pleasant Grove 357
Franklin 423
St. Francis 426
Davis 463
Sheldon 517
Cosumnes Oaks no score
Elk Grove no score
Top individual golfers:
Gianna Singh (PG) 68 (-4)
Sophie Cook (PG) 70 (-2)
Alaythia Hinds (PG) 72 (par)
Sam Kaur (Franklin) 72 (par)
Petra Yee (PG) 72 (par)
Arden Han Wei (St. Francis) 72 (par)
Hannah Camara (PG) 75 (+3)
Alyssa Quilao (PG) 79 (+7)
Julia Geer (St. Francis) 82 (+10)
Leia Dalisay (Franklin) 83 (+11)
Saera Ojha (Davis) 83 (+11)
Brooklyn Bolnik (Davis) 83 (+11)
Nuri Kim (Franklin) 84 (+12)
Olivia Lee (St. Francis) 85 (+13)
The girls now advance to the Division I Championship on Monday, Oct. 24, at Timber Creek Golf Club in Roseville. A shotgun start begins at 12:30 p.m. The top three teams and six individuals from the Delta League, Sierra Foothill League and the Tri-City Athletic League will compete.
Granite Bay is the defending champion.
From the Division I Championship the top six teams and top nine individuals not on those teams will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship, Nov. 7, at The Reserve at Spanos Park.
