Three members of the Pleasant Grove girls golf team scored below-par rounds Monday in the Delta League's second Center Match of the fall. Sophomore Petra Yee was the medalist with a five-under-par 67, two strokes better than teammate Gianna Singh who was three-under 69. Sophomore Alaythia Hinds shot a two-under-par 70.
The Eagles' team score of 355 was 66 strokes better than second place Franklin who fired a 421.
Here are today's results of the 18-hole match at Bartley-Cavanaugh Golf Club.
Team Scores
Pleasant Grove 355
Franklin 421
St. Francis 447
Davis 510
Sheldon 543
Individuals (by team)
Pleasant Grove: Hinds 70, Yee 67, Singh 69, Camara 73, Cook 76, Quilao 77
Franklin: Kaur 77, Dalisay 79, Kim 88, Gong 87, Qnuegbu 90, Federico 106
St. Francis: Han-Wei 73, Greer 86, Lee 86, Garcia 92, Hurter 110
Davis: Ojha 86, Tuss 95, Bolnik 107, Swanson 109, Malik 113, Jayee 115
Sheldon: Chanthalangsy 109, Schubert 108, Nelson 105, Zhou 109, Su 112, Tran 112
Huskies golf finished in 5th place at the Delta League center match #2. Leila Nelson was low Husky. pic.twitter.com/J60qsKJHR6— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) October 4, 2022
Cosumnes Oaks: Vang 75, Nghiem 89, Yee 88, Singh 99
