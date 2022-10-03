Pleasant Grove girls golf team

The Pleasant Grove girls golf team easily won the Delta League's 2nd Center Match of the season Monday at Bartley-Cavanaugh Golf Club with an overall team score of 355. Petra Yee was the medalist firing a five-under-par 67.

Three members of the Pleasant Grove girls golf team scored below-par rounds Monday in the Delta League's second Center Match of the fall. Sophomore Petra Yee was the medalist with a five-under-par 67, two strokes better than teammate Gianna Singh who was three-under 69. Sophomore Alaythia Hinds shot a two-under-par 70.

The Eagles' team score of 355 was 66 strokes better than second place Franklin who fired a 421.

Here are today's results of the 18-hole match at Bartley-Cavanaugh Golf Club.

Team Scores

Pleasant Grove 355

Franklin 421

St. Francis 447

Davis 510

Sheldon 543

Individuals (by team)

Pleasant Grove: Hinds 70, Yee 67, Singh 69, Camara 73, Cook 76, Quilao 77

Franklin: Kaur 77, Dalisay 79, Kim 88, Gong 87, Qnuegbu 90, Federico 106

St. Francis: Han-Wei 73, Greer 86, Lee 86, Garcia 92, Hurter 110

Davis: Ojha 86, Tuss 95, Bolnik 107, Swanson 109, Malik 113, Jayee 115

Sheldon: Chanthalangsy 109, Schubert 108, Nelson 105, Zhou 109, Su 112, Tran 112

Cosumnes Oaks: Vang 75, Nghiem 89, Yee 88, Singh 99

