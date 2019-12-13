The Pleasant Grove Eagles traveled to Rocklin on Dec. 10 and added their third win of the girls soccer preseason.
The Eagles defeated Rocklin 2-1 to boost their win-loss record to 3-0-2.
Abigail Lopez and Katelyn Bessemer both scored for the Eagles and Bessemer also made an assist.
Lianne Valera tended goal for 80 minutes for Pleasant Grove and had three saves. Pleasant Grove will go for their fourth win when they play Lathrop today at 11 a.m. in a tournament that runs through Saturday at the Turlock Regional Sports Complex.
