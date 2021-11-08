Pleasant Grove's girls golf squad ended the 2021 season Monday with a seventh-place finish in the CIF NorCal Girls Golf Championship at the Berkeley Country Club. On the par-72 course, all girls struggled a bit with its difficulty, yet scored pretty well.
Three girls - Jaclyn LaHa of Amador Valley, Olivia Duan of Cupertino and Kara Lee of Dougherty Valley - tied for medalist honors with a one-over-par 73. LaHa won the individual championshiip in a sudden death playoff by carding an eagle on the second playoff hole. Those girls and six others have qualified for the CIF State Girls Golf Championship Nov. 16 at Poppy Hills Golf Club in Monterey.
In the team scoring Valley Christian took first with a 391, 11 strokes better than Sac-Joaquin Section Division I and Masters champion, Granite Bay. Finishing third was Palo Alto, one stroke behind Granite Bay at 403. Those three teams will compete against the top three from SoCal at Poppy Hills.
Delta League champion Pleasant Grove finished seventh as a team with a 433.
The Individual scoring:
Petra Yee, 79; Alaythia Hinds, 84; Molly Miller, 85; Hannah Camara, 90; Ingrid Yee, 95; Sophie Cook, 96.
The seventh-place finish marks the best finish by any Pleasant Grove golf team.
