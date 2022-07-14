Pleasant Grove football, for most of the school’s first nine years, was one of the most feared programs in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Coach Joe Cattolico annually had the Eagles in the playoffs and won the Division I championship in 2010 with runner-up finishes in 2008 and again in 2011. He left in 2013, and eventually to Granite Bay High School. In the next seven years under two different head coaches and a couple interims, Pleasant Grove went 20-52.
With Scott Gradin now the athletic director, he reached into his background of coaching at Sheldon and coaxed Josh Crabtree out of an administrator’s seat at Toby Johnson Middle School and back onto the football field. The former Huskies’ football coach, who also spent three seasons coaching the offensive line at American River College, is now fired up and ready to lead the Eagles back to its former glory days.
“I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed working with this group of young men,” Crabtree said during summer practices. “The kids have bought into what we are trying to build at Pleasant Grove. I’m excited to see them compete this fall.”
Team Strengths:
Crabtree inherits a team with some size up front led by Ryder Knight (6-1, 222), Dylan Warson (5-11, 240) and Milan Reilly (6-3, 215).
“We will be one of the larger teams in the Delta League outside of that crew over on Elk Grove-Florin Road (referring to Elk Grove),” he said. “Our road to success must start at the point of attack on both sides of the football. We won’t be the faster team in too many of our games this season, so it’s a positive that we do have some size.”
Team Unknowns:
Who will play quarterback is up in the air? Weston Pereira has come over to football from the Eagles’ baseball team and has some excitement in his voice talking about the prospect of being the starting signal caller.
“I think this football team will be good this year,” Pereira said. “I think we are going to surprise some people.”
Cole Davis could also see some action calling signals.
“Any talk about unknowns has to start with that position,” Crabtree said. “The quarterback job will ultimately land in the hands of one of three young men and none of them have taken a varsity snap.”
Crabtree admits his defense may lack some speed, as well.
“Defensively, can we be disciplined enough to keep the play in front of us and rally to the football?” he questions. “Like I mentioned earlier, we will not feature a ton of team speed, so being disciplined and keeping things in front of us will be a critical challenge.”
The 2022 schedule:
Crabtree put it this way: “I see 10 games that will present 10 unique challenges. I can talk myself into thinking we have a chance in all 10 of these contests. But I am also very aware of the fact that all 10 of our opponents are saying the same thing when they see “Pleasant Grove” on their schedule. Not much of an answer, I know. But I stopped trying to predict what teenagers will do a long time ago. Each game will be a real test for us, from week one to week ten.”
Overall outlook:
No one around Pleasant Grove is talking much about last season when the coaches quit a couple weeks into the season, several players also left, as well. 2022 is different Crabtree claims things will be and already are different in the football program.
“I am excited to see how this group of young men take the momentum we have built this offseason into Friday nights this fall,” he said. “There are a lot of question marks around our football program after last season, but I’m no interested in any more history lessons about 2021. We have clearly laid out the challenge to this young men that they need to take ownership and control their controllables, so to speak. How well we do that will go a long way in determining the course of the 2022 season.”
2022 Schedule:
8/19 vs. Lodi
8/26 at Christian Brothers
9/2 vs. West Park
9/9 at Laguna Creek
9/17 BYE
9/23 vs. Jesuit*
9/30 at Franklin*
10/7 at Cosumnes Oaks*
10/14 vs. Elk Grove*
10/21 vs. Davis*
10/28 at Sheldon*
*=Delta League game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.