The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and PlayVS announced Sept. 19 the signing of a three-year agreement naming PlayVs as the exclusive and official esports provider of the CIF. Esports is an additional education-based opportunity for students at CIF member schools, which promotes team building, inclusion, STEM, job skills and can lead to college opportunities. “There are many CIF member schools currently engaged in esports and we are excited to provide this additional education-based opportunity for all our students and member schools,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “Esports provides a new opportunity for students to become athletes,” said Dr. Clint Kennedy, Director of Education & Acquisition at PlayVS. “It opens the door to scholarships, recognition, and newfound communities on campus. We are excited to work directly with teachers and schools to build out their esports programs this fall.” For more information visit www.cifstate.org/esports.
PlayVS is the premier high school esports provider, in partnership with the NFHS and 17 state associations. Its product is the single destination where players come together to compete, fans gather to spectate and coaches manage their programs. Through partnerships with top game publishers, PlayVS powers inclusive league and State Championship play across the nation. For more information, visit www.playvs.com.
– Rebecca Brutlag
