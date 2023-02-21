There is just one Elk Grove-area winter sports team still playing this week. It’s the Franklin girls’ soccer team and they played for the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I championship Thursday, Feb. 23. The Citizen went to press late Feb. 22, so by time most of you read this the game has been played. Let’s hope the Wildcats defeated McClatchy for the Section banner. If they won the game, it will be just the school’s third championship in this sport. The other two came in 2013 and in 2015.
The Wildcats were runner-ups in 2012. Oak Ridge has won the previous two Section championships in Division I. In this sport, Section championships have over the years been dominated by St. Francis and Davis.
We began the basketball/soccer post-season on Monday, Feb. 13 with 19 local teams participating. The only teams that had one win this past week, outside of the Franklin girls’ soccer team, were Monterey Trail girls basketball, Laguna Creek girls basketball, Laguna Creek boys basketball, and Sheldon boys soccer. Valley’s boys soccer team won twice in the Division III playoffs, Tuesday a 2-0 win over Del Campo and Thursday a 3-1 win over Christian Brothers. The Vikings’ season ended Saturday when they were defeated by top-seeded Lincoln, 3-2.
Perhaps the best playoff soccer game came Wednesday when Pleasant Grove and Franklin had to go to a shootout after tying 1-1 at the end of regulation. The Wildcats won, 5-4, on penalty kicks.
If Franklin’s girls did win Thursday, their season will continue next week to the CIF NorCal Championships and their first game will be Feb. 28.
In boys basketball playoffs the top 16 teams in Division I were perhaps the deepest field we’ve seen in this Section in a long time. Top-seed Folsom was defeated in the quarterfinals by Weston Ranch in Stockton. No. 7 Laguna Creek was beaten by No. 2 Inderkum, also in the quarterfinal round. Typically, CIF will take only the top four in each division into the NorCal Tournament. But, with an open division, there is a chance Folsom and, possibly Capital Christian, may be brought into the NorCals and, possibly, into that Open division bracket. If that does indeed happen could the Cardinals be invited, too, and be inserted into Division I? We’ll know the answer to that question in about a week.
Team play in basketball vs. AAU play
The quality of talent in basketball is quite high in this region, but frankly, the quality of team play generally stinks. In most games I attended this year, the offenses hovered around the three-point line. If the end result is a shot from beyond the arc, which is about 33 percent successful on average, then you’ve got to have a lot of offensive touches.
And, when some one drove to the bucket, it looked like, with few exceptions, the player was trying to make a highlight reel. About half the time, the ball was turned over to the opposition or flew out of bounds. What has happened to the pull-up jumper? Instead the “throw it at the basket while you’re moving” is tried with little success.
That’s why last Friday it was refreshing to watch Woodland Christian’s basketball team. They were 15-of-22 from the field because virtually the entire offense was to work towards high percentage shots. If they weren’t laying up the ball off the glass, coach Casey Neimeyer’s guys were pulling up for the five to 10-footer. For the game they finished 26-of-42 from the field as they defeated Bradshaw Christian, 63-52 in the Division V quarterfinals.
“We’re actually preaching an inside-out game,” he said. “We are a good three-point shooting team if those come, but we want to look at our options inside first.”
Neimeyer had his boys attempt only three three-pointers and they made one. Going into the semi-finals, Woodland Christian is 25-5 and, like many of the private schools this season, very talented.His boys played excellent team ball all night long.
And, I am not the only observer noting the same deficiency in team basketball. Here is a social media comment attributed to Golden State Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr, which blames bad team play on the current state of off-season play:
“Even if today’s players are incredibly gifted, they grow up in a basketball environment that can only be called counterproductive,” Kerr claimed. “AAU basketball has replaced high school ball as the dominant form of development in the teen years. I coached my son’s AAU team for three years; it’s a genuinely weird subculture. Like everywhere else, you have good coaches and bad coaches, or strong programs and weak ones, but what troubled me was how much winning is devalued in the AAU structure. Teams play game after game after game, sometimes winning or losing four times in one day. Very rarely do teams ever hold a practice. Some programs fly in top players from out of state for a single weekend to join their team. Certain players play for one team in the morning and another one in the afternoon. If mom and dad aren’t happy with their son’s playing time, they switch club teams and stick him on a different one the following week. The process of growing as a team basketball player — learning how to become part of a whole, how to fit into something bigger than oneself — becomes completely lost within the AAU fabric.”
I would appreciate hearing from you basketball families on this topic for it is becoming evident that talent in this sport - which several of our local schools had this season - cannot beat those schools with some talent AND who play together as a unit.
Larson comes close in Daytona
NASCAR’s Cup Series dropped the green flag on the 2023 season Sunday with the Daytona 500. Right to the end Elk Grove’s own Kyle Larson was competing at the front of the pack. In the race’s overtime, brought on by a large accident with five laps to go, Larson was tailing eventual winner Ricky Stenhouse on the second of the three overtime laps. Larson moved his car into the middle of the pack to run three-wide and then the rear fender of his No. 5 Chevrolet was tapped which spun the 2021 Cup Champion into the wall.
“It was a bummer,” Larson said after walking out of the track’s care center. “I wish I could play that all over again. Happy that Ricky won. That was super. I just wish I could have finished.”
Larson, with Hendrick Motorsports behind him, will frequent the winner’s circle many times this racing season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.