The girls soccer post-season kicks off this evening around the Sac-Joaquin Section. Games are scheduled for 6 p.m. at host sites in the first round and admission prices go up a little bit, too. Adults at $8, senior citizens and military are $6 and students, K-12, are $5.
Tonight, in Division I girls soccer #5 Inderkum hosts #12 Pleasant Grove,
#4 Folsom hosts #13 Franklin and #3 St. Francis will take on #14 Monterey Trail.
The local boys played Thursday with #8 Oak Ridge defeating #9 Franklin, 2-2, 5-4 in a shootout and #15 Pleasant Grove dropping a 4-0 decision at #2 Whitney.
Cosumnes Oaks win the Delta
In basketball, playoffs seedings are going to be determined through tonight's final regular season games. In girls' basketball, Cosumnes Oaks can wrap up a perfect 12-0 season in the Delta League with a win at Franklin. When playoff brackets are drawn this weekend it is likely the Wolfpack will be placed into Division I because they are the Delta League champions and the Section considers the Delta League to be a Division I league.
The Wolfpack is ranked sixth in D-2 by Maxpreps' Power Rankings with Laguna Creek ranked third in that Division. The Cardinals will share the Metro Conference championship with McClatchy.
The Section takes the top four teams in the Delta and the Sierra Foothill League into the playoffs. The other leagues send its top three clubs. But, if a team is ranked in Maxpreps' top 15 in its team rankings, those clubs will be given a "play-in" game.
The 16 largest schools by enrollment go into Division I, the next 16 largest schools will be placed into Division II, and so forth.
Here is Maxpreps' top 15 teams in girls Division I:
|1
|Folsom
|22-1
|37.6
|21.6
|2
|Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills)
|19-5
|33.1
|23.0
|3
|St. Mary's (Stockton)
|14-6
|31.3
|25.8
|4
|Lincoln (Stockton)
|18-7
|22.7
|15.3
|5
|McClatchy (Sacramento)
|16-5
|21.2
|11.8
|6
|Edison (Stockton)
|15-3
|18.4
|6.3
|7
|Rocklin
|10-12
|17.4
|19.8
|8
|St. Francis (Sacramento)
|14-10
|14.1
|10.8
|9
|Monterey Trail (Elk Grove)
|15-8
|13.9
|8.7
|10
|Davis
|9-12
|11.8
|14.5
|11
|Franklin (Elk Grove)
|12-14
|9.4
|11.0
|12
|Woodcreek (Roseville)
|12-13
|7.3
|9.3
|13
|Inderkum (Sacramento)
|13-12
|7.1
|6.6
|14
|Gregori (Modesto)
|15-8
|7.0
|1.2
|15
|Pleasant Grove (Elk Grove)
|10-15
|3.0
|7.3
The four teams going to the playoffs from the Delta will be Cosumnes Oaks, St. Francis, Davis and Franklin. If things hold to where they are now the Eagles will earn a play-in game by being ranked 15th in Division I. They have a home game against Davis tonight.
Boys Basketball
Sheldon's game tonight at Jesuit will determine a couple things. The Huskies can tie for the Delta League championship alongside Elk Grove with a win. If that happens then there is a chance the Herd could play in the Division II bracket. Delta League commissioner Rick Spears would determine which team earns the one seed and which team earns the two seed. That will be done via a coin flip because in face-to-face action this season the two teams are 1-1.
If Sheldon loses to the Marauders tonight or Elk Grove wins the coin flip, the Herd would be in Division I where it would be about a five- or six-seed. Should Elk Grove be the two seed from the Delta, they'd play in D-2 where right now Maxpreps has them the No. 2-ranked squad behind undefeated Ponderosa. Here is the boys' Top 15 rankings in D-1:
|1
|Inderkum (Sacramento)
|22-1
|29.6
|12.8
|2
|Folsom
|21-4
|29.2
|17.8
|3
|Modesto Christian (Modesto)
|22-4
|27.4
|15.1
|4
|Lincoln (Stockton)
|23-4
|26.3
|13.5
|5
|Sheldon (Sacramento)
|17-9
|24.3
|19.6
|6
|Capital Christian (Sacramento)
|17-9
|20.4
|15.8
|7
|Edison (Stockton)
|21-7
|19.3
|10.1
|8
|Weston Ranch (Stockton)
|17-10
|19.2
|15.2
|9
|Turlock
|18-7
|16.8
|9.3
|10
|Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills)
|15-11
|16.3
|14.0
|11
|Pleasant Grove (Elk Grove)
|15-12
|14.8
|13.2
|12
|Rocklin
|14-13
|13.9
|13.8
|13
|McClatchy (Sacramento)
|13-9
|11.9
|8.9
|14
|Monterey Trail (Elk Grove)
|11-14
|11.1
|13.6
|15
|Gregori (Modesto)
|12-15
|11.0
|13.0
Elk Grove's Maxpreps ranking is 25.7, which would put them fifth in the table above. The road to Golden One Center, site of the basketball championship games, will be much more rocky for the Thundering Herd.
Note, too, that Pleasant Grove is ranked 11th, but in the Delta League standings the Eagles are in fifth place. That means, like its girls team, the Eagles are destined to be in a play-in game on Feb. 15.
Round one games are scheduled for Feb. 17 for the girls, Feb. 18 for the boys.
Wrestling Playoffs
Wrestling's divisional rounds begin Friday. In a bit of a last-minute move, Section officials announced the Division I championships will be at Del Oro High School. It was originally planned to be hosted at Elk Grove High School, but COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings in Sacramento County make it virtually impossible for a meet as large as the D-1 Championships to be at EGHS.
Sheldon high school will send 12 wrestlers to the two-day event while Franklin and Elk Grove will each have 11 participants. Last Saturday, the Herd won the Delta League Individual Championships:
Team Scores:
Elk Grove 215
Franklin 174
Sheldon 153.5
Davis 139
Pleasant Gr. 76
Jesuit 54.5
Cos. Oaks 45
Individual Champions:
108 Nick Bulanin (EG)
115 Jackson Calvert (FR)
122 Chente Arroyo (EG)
128 Kevin Lopez (EG)
134 Bryce Camara (EG)
140 Caden Diamond (SH)
147 Vaying Xiong (SH)
154 Ammar Khan (FR)
162 Xavier Amato (EG)
172 Khristian Dove (FR)
184 James Davis (D)
195 Aoui Pacheco-Delfino (D)
222 Nolan Frank (EG)
287 AJ Hasson (D)
