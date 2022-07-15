It was almost one hundred degrees this Friday afternoon, but a group of children at the youth baseball diamonds at Rau Park don't seem to notice.
It was the final day of Sandlot Ministries' week-long baseball clinic and these kids, ages seven to 13, are wrapping up the experience with a scrimmage and then something being billed as, "the world's longest slip-and-slide."
This was the 15th year for Sandlot, a group of Christian men and women, who want to introduce baseball as a sport we remember from years ago; played on the empty lot down the street and rules were made up as we went along. Didn't matter how we threw, what we looked like when we batted, we just enjoyed playing baseball until Mom hollered, "Time to eat."
The outreach was birthed by guys who have been a part of Elk Grove baseball for many years - Bob Crump, Hal Smith, Darren Boyd, Kevin Luiz, Tal Crump and Scott Crawford. Their stated goal is "... to use baseball camps, clinics and events, to earn the opportunity to present the Gospel of Christ to the youth of the community; Establishing hope and building role models for future generations."
Around 150 young people were a part of this week's camp and for about every five or six campers was one adult volunteer. They were plentiful in helping teach the children how to throw, catch and hit a baseball, along with providing plenty of water for everyone. Several local high school baseball players and coaches served as volunteers during the camp.
The heat of the week didn't seem to phase anyone, though. They enjoyed the three-hour sessions learning and playing baseball with their peers. Skill levels were from the elite to the beginner. Everyone played. Everyone hit - no matter how many pitches it took (adult volunteers pitched). No one struck out. Lots of "home runs" were hit. Everyone got to make believe they were (fill in the blank).
The camp was free of charge for the young people, who also heard several inspirational stories throughout the week. Organizers say the camp will return in 2023 during the second week of July.
