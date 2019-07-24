J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets played in the Mets’ road trip to San Francisco from July 18-21, playing in left field during the Mets’ one win and three losses at Oracle Park.
The series, which involved three extra-innings games, including a 16-inning win by the Giants to start the series, saw Davis help his team July 20 by going 3 for 5 with one run and an RBI as well as a 2 for 5 performance July 21.
Davis was 0 for 1 during a pinch-hit appearance in the second game of the series and had a strong day on July 18 after going 3 for 7.
Other local athletes’ performances over the weekend included Rowdy Tellez of the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A club of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tellez (also from EGHS), went 0 for 5 on July 21 in the Bisons’ 6-3 loss to Columbus.
David Hernandez (EGHS alum) of the Cincinnati Reds was placed on the injured 10-day list on July 18 due to right shoulder fatigue.
David Freitas (EGHS alum) of the San Antonio Missions, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Triple-A team, went 0 for 3 with one run and two walks on July 20 in the Missions’ 9-8 loss to Oklahoma City.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A team for Cincinnati, is on the seven-day injured list.
Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Albuquerque Isotopes went 1 for 4 with one run and one home run, one RBI and one walk on July 20 in the Isotopes’ 13-9 loss to El Paso.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 2 for 5 with three runs, one RBI and one walk on July 21.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 0 for 5 on July 20 in the Cardinals’ 5-2 win over Corpus Christi.
