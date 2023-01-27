It’s a sure sign of spring. When the college baseball and softball teams throw out the first pitch of the season.
That happened today for both the community college women’s softball and the men’s baseball teams around California. Sacramento City College opened its 100th season of baseball with a home game against Canada College out of San Bruno. In the last century of baseball, 43 Panthers have gone on to play in the Majors.
Cosumnes River hosted Shasta College with a 1 p.m. first pitch to make certain the game got in before sundown. Don Mico returns for season number six as head coach after years of serving as an assistant coach under community college Hall of Famer Tony Bloomfield.
The Hawks’ women’s softball squad traveled to the Monterey Peninsula. In the first game, CRC dropped a 4-3 decision to Monterey Peninsula College, then took a 5-2 win over Feather River College, who likewise traveled to the coast for a pair of games.
In the first game Anjalina Dahdouh (Pleasant Grove H.S.) had a pair of singles and drove in a run and pitched the first two-and-two-thirds innings. In game two Trinity Jordan (Franklin H.S.) threw a complete-game six hitter, striking out five. She also drove in two runs on a single and a double. Layla Towner (West Campus H.S.) hit a three-run homer for CRC as they scored all their runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Kristy Schroeder is back for her 13th season at the helm of the Hawks.
“We had good pitching today and a great comeback in game two,” she texted afterwards. “The second game we were a little sloppy in the field and left too many on base. Hopefully tomorrow we can make those adjustments.”
Tomorrow they’ll play two more games against the same pair of teams in Monterey.
Both teams have quite a number of players on their rosters in 2023. A lot of that is because of the “COVID” year, 2020, where they were no season at all and a limited schedule in 2021 where they basically played only the other three Los Rios colleges. Those players earned an extra season of eligibility because of that.
“We’ve got a lot of depth so that is good,” Schroeder said. “It’s been a bit of a juggling act. Hopefully, we’ll be pretty competitive this year.”
Both squads have lots of players who graduated from local high schools.
“I think it’s important to stay as local as possible,” Schroeder said. “If they want to stick around we want them to know they have a place to play.”
Besides Dahdouh and Jordan, the Hawks’ roster includes Sarah Babby of Pleasant Grove, Clarissa Crapo of Franklin and Gabriella Lipsky of Cosumnes Oaks.
“We’re also transferring our players, who go on to earn a four-year degree,” Schroeder added. “Our players are having a good experience. We have great resources at CRC and we talk about that in our recruiting process about how they can become a better player/person and help them to grow from this experience.”
Mico’s baseball roster is almost exclusively Elk Grove Unified graduates.
“I learned this from Tony (Bloomfield) that you have to find the local kids,” he said. “I’m at more Elk Grove games than any other coach. If I don’t get two or three or four Elk Grove kids than our program here at CRC is not what it should be.”
The former Herd players at CRC are Rudy Rodriguez, Carter Harris, Korey Williams, Will Gonzales, Michael Crump, Nate Thompson and Noah Canter. At Sacramento City College are Rome Cruz, Ryan Zamora and Sam Frizzi.
“We are deeper this year, mainly because we’re keeping a bigger squad,” Mico said. “I wouldn’t say we have the big bopper we had last year with our catcher Harry Owen and Judah Morris or that big power arm like T.J. Czyz, but we’re solid at all positions and we’re deep.”
One recent development at the four-year college level has affected the sports at the community colleges – the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“Maybe the community college is becoming a little more relevant than it was for a while,” Schroeder suggested. “The (four-year schools) need the more experienced players.”
The four-year college coaches when looking for new players are now checking out the portal to see who might be looking for a change of scenery in college. The result is fewer scholarships (and interest) shown towards high schoolers and thus, the community colleges are getting more attention from those students.
Mico, though, doesn’t care for the portal.
“I’ve been coaching since 1994 when I was with Jerry Weinstein (at Sacramento City College) and this time of year we’d have four-year (coaches) out here looking at our guys and have two or three early commit to a four-year, but that isn’t happening,” Mico said. “They’d rather take a person in the portal rather than a J.C. player because they think, ‘Hey, this is a D-1 guy and he’s already been there and done that.’ That transfer portal has hurt the junior college level. (The four-year coach) will take another transfer then a high school kid rather than a junior college kid.”
Cosumnes River plays in the Big 8 Conference, a collection of community colleges from around northern California; Sacramento City, Folsom Lake, American River, Modesto, Diablo Valley, San Joaquin Delta, Santa Rosa and the Hawks.
“Everyone kinda beats each other up,” Mico said. “Every coach, one through eight, are good coaches and literally, it is a last man standing in baseball. It’s sort of the SEC of community college baseball.”
That portion of the schedule will begin March 7 and each school plays a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule against each conference opponent.
