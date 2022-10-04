It's time for all you experts to guess this week's winners of the Citizen's Football Pickem' Contest. Have the best record and you will win a gift card to Leatherby's.
Two weeks in a row our winner has been Coach Mike Costa. He keeps pulling out narrow wins, too. Last week he was 10-1, missing only the Bradshaw/Union Mine game. Try to unseat him this week by emailing your picks to:
High Schools
Bradshaw Christian vs. El Dorado
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Pleasant Grove
Elk Grove vs. Sheldon
Laguna Creek vs. Burbank
Monterey Trail vs. McClatchy
Franklin vs. Jesuit
Colleges:
Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State
Tiebreaker: total points in Elk Grove/Sheldon game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.