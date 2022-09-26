It's that time of the week where all you local football experts get the opportunity to choose the winner of this weekend's high school and college games. The winner with the most correct selections will get a gift card to Leatherby's in Elk Grove.
Last week's winner - for the second time this season - is Coach Mike Costa. He missed only one game last week!
Email your guesses to: egsports@valleyoakpress.com by Friday at 5 p.m.!
Choose the winners to these games:
High School Games
Bradshaw Christian vs. Union Mine
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Sheldon
Elk Grove vs. Davis
Florin vs. Natomas
Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove
Laguna Creek vs. Kennedy
Monterey Trail vs. Burbank
Valley vs. Johnson
College Games
American River vs. Modesto College
Shasta College vs. Sacramento City
UC Davis vs. Montana State
Sacramento St. vs. Cal Poly-SLO.
Tiebreaker: total points in Franklin/Pleasant Grove game
