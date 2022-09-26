Citizen's Football Pickem Contest

Jervin Navarro and the rest of the Monterey Trail Mustangs take on McClatchy Friday.

 By John Hull Citizen Sports Editor

It's that time of the week where all you local football experts get the opportunity to choose the winner of this weekend's high school and college games. The winner with the most correct selections will get a gift card to Leatherby's in Elk Grove.

Last week's winner - for the second time this season - is Coach Mike Costa. He missed only one game last week!

Email your guesses to: egsports@valleyoakpress.com by Friday at 5 p.m.!

Choose the winners to these games:

High School Games

Bradshaw Christian vs. Union Mine

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Sheldon

Elk Grove vs. Davis

Florin vs. Natomas

Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove

Laguna Creek vs. Kennedy

Monterey Trail vs. Burbank

Valley vs. Johnson

College Games

American River vs. Modesto College

Shasta College vs. Sacramento City

UC Davis vs. Montana State

Sacramento St. vs. Cal Poly-SLO.

Tiebreaker: total points in Franklin/Pleasant Grove game

