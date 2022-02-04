ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Led by a hat trick from Matthew Phillips and two scores from Luke Phillip, the Stockton Heat (25-7-3-1) bested the Abbotsford Canucks (15-14-3-1) by a 7-3 final Thursday at the Abbotsford Centre.
With Phillips’ first-career hat trick, the winger became Stockton’s all-time leading goal scorer, his 51st, 52nd and 53rd career markers breaking a tie with Andrew Mangiapane, the previous leader, who had 50 in his time with the Heat.
The teams each netted a pair of goals in the first, Connor Mackey getting the scoring started less than three minutes into the action and Philp depositing his first of the evening, but a game Canucks team responded each time to force a tie into the first intermission.
Phillip then got the lone lamp-lighter of the second, collecting a loose puck and scoring shorthanded with help from Walker Duehr, who had assists on each of Phillip’s scores.
Stockton blew the game open in the third, adding four goals - Jakob Pelletier scoring on the power play followed by three from Phillips - en route to the 7-3 win in the front end of a back-to-back against the Canucks.
NOTABLE
- With his power play strike in the third, Matthew Phillips became Stockton’s all-time leading goal scorer with 51 markers to his credit. The score broke a tie with Andrew Mangiapane, and he later added his 52nd and 53rd into an empty net.
- Connor Mackey’s score to start the game was his fifth of the season and brought him to 20 points on the year (5g, 15a) in 35 games.
- Luke Phillip became the seventh Heat skater to hit double-digits in the goal column with his first goal of the game. It was his fifth-career multi-goal game and first since December 18, 2019 against Iowa during his rookie season.
- Phillip’s second goal, coming shorthanded, brings him to a tie with Connor Mackey and Byron Froese for the team lead with two SHG this season.
- Jakob Pelletier notched his eighth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist and registered his team-leading sixth game-winning goal of the season.
- Walker Duehr recorded his fourth multi-point game of the campaign with two assists.
- Stockton is now 7-0-1-0 on the year when scoring at least one shorthanded goal.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 2-for-4
STK PK - 3-for-4
THREE STARS
First - Matthew Phillips (3g)
Second - Luke Philp (2g)
Third - Jakob Pelletier (1g, 1a)
GOALIES
W - Adam Werner (26 saves on 29 shots faced)
L - Spencer Martin (22 saves on 27 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat and Canucks will wrap their two-game set Friday at 7 p.m. at the Abbotsford Sports and Entertainment Centre.
