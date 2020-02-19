Heat faced San Jose

The Stockton Heat faced San Jose on Feb. 12 and would eventually add another win against the Barracuda.

 Photo by Kevin Mistry

The Stockton Heat erased a two-goal, third-period deficit in a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory Feb. 12 to improve to 9-0-0 on the year against San Jose. Byron Froese scored twice in the win while Alan Quine claimed the game-tying goal with 1:25 remaining and then Luke Philp lit the lamp 1:25 into overtime to steal the win. The Heat jumped out to the early lead with Froese notching his first score of the contest just 9:09 into game action, but San Jose rattled off three unanswered over a 12-minute span from late in the first through the middle of the second. More than 21 minutes elapsed before Froese’s second strike got the comeback bid started, then Quine and Philp were able to finish it off. Stockton was outshot by a 41-18 margin in the contest, but net-minder Jon Gillies came up big with 38 saves in the win.