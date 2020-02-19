The Stockton Heat erased a two-goal, third-period deficit in a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory Feb. 12 to improve to 9-0-0 on the year against San Jose. Byron Froese scored twice in the win while Alan Quine claimed the game-tying goal with 1:25 remaining and then Luke Philp lit the lamp 1:25 into overtime to steal the win. The Heat jumped out to the early lead with Froese notching his first score of the contest just 9:09 into game action, but San Jose rattled off three unanswered over a 12-minute span from late in the first through the middle of the second. More than 21 minutes elapsed before Froese’s second strike got the comeback bid started, then Quine and Philp were able to finish it off. Stockton was outshot by a 41-18 margin in the contest, but net-minder Jon Gillies came up big with 38 saves in the win.
Most Popular
Articles
- Laguna Blvd. bank robbery suspect arrested
- Nuisance house’s owner convicted of lawsuit scheme
- I-5 enhancements could be completed early, says project manager
- Parents, activists protest arrest of MT student
- Suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested
- A Valentine gift for Elk Grove
- Ella Marthalee Bays Thomas (Marty)
- History Happened Here
- Election 2020: Wheat joins District 3 City Council race
- Election 2020: Patterson sets sights on Bera’s seat in Congress
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.