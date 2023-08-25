(Editor's Note: Check back in here throughout the weekend as more statistics and interviews comes in to us)
Laguna Creek 35, Franklin 0
Mitchell Labrado passed for 144 yards and two touchdowns while the Cardinals' defense held the Wildcats to just 127 yards, and a minus-2 yards rushing.
"After last week we wanted to get to Friday night as quickly as possible," Cardinal head coach Ryan Nill said. Laguna Creek lost its season opener in Week Zero, 35-20, to West Park in a disappointing performance.
And, on Labrado's performance: "He was playing his butt off," Nill said. "He's been making plays and has turned into a leader that we wanted."
And, on his team's defensive performance: "That's awesome; that's what we've been counting on since the off-season. Very excited about our run defense. We think we have a very top-level front seven."
Ryan Eddy caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown for Laguna Creek.
Box Score (Final)
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Franklin............ 0 0 0 0 - 0 Record: (0-2)
Laguna Creek........ 14 7 7 7 - 35 Record: (1-1)
Scoring Summary: FR - LC
1st 10:29 LC - Wayne Cavanaugh 8 yd run (Deluca kick)
3 plays, 28 yards, TOP 1:31 0 - 7
01:54 LC - Ryan Eddy 19 yd pass from Mitchell Labrado (Deluca kick)
14 plays, 72 yards, TOP 6:10 0 - 14
2nd 05:26 LC - Armon Thorntona 4 yd run (Deluca kick)
7 plays, 74 yards, TOP 2:15 0 - 21
3rd 00:00 LC - JulienGrady 13 yd pass from Mitchell Labrado (Deluca kick)
3 plays, 34 yards, TOP 1:11 0 - 28
4th 10:18 LC - Wayne Cavanaugh 26 yd run (Deluca kick)
2 plays, 37 yards, TOP 0:34 0 - 35
FR LC
FIRST DOWNS................... 10 19
RUSHES-YARDS (NET)...........16--2 31-164
PASSING YDS (NET)............. 129 144
Passes Att-Comp-Int........... 33-16-2 20-13-1
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 49-127 51-308
Fumble Returns-Yards..........0-0 0-0
Punt Returns-Yards............ 1-7 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards......... 4-35 1-60
Interception Returns-Yards..1-10 2-14
Punts (Number-Avg)..........4-27.8 2-27.0
Fumbles-Lost.................. 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards............... 7-38 5-66
Possession Time............... 23:51 22:49
Sacks By: Number-Yards........ 0-0 0-0
RUSHING: Franklin-JoJo Trzcinsky 8-17; 18 1-11; ColinSchroeder 1-minus 9; Abraham Truett 6-minus 21. Laguna Creek-Armon Thorntona 13-113; Wayne Cavanaugh 3-35; RyanEddy 1-5; Mitchell Labrado 9-5; Keith Johnson 4-4; Tariq Booth 1-2.
PASSING: Franklin-Abraham Truett 14-26-2-116; Colin Schroeder 1-6-0-9; Jesse Davis 1-1-0-4. Laguna Creek-Mitchell Labrado 13-19-1-144; Owen Burke 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Franklin-Jorge Garcia 7-52; Jamal Fairley 3-40; Jaden Ott 3-18; Jaden Laguerre 1-9; 10 1-6; JoJo Trzcinsky 1-4. Laguna Creek-Ryan Eddy 6-78; Julien Grady 4-45; Wayne Cavanaugh 2-18; Armon Thorntona 1-3.
INTERCEPTIONS: Franklin-Carlton Whitted 1-10. Laguna Creek- Elias Cooley 1-2; Tariq Booth 1-12.
Stadium: CRC Stadium Attendance: 2000
Kickoff time: 7:15pm End of Game: 9:41pm Total elapsed time: 2:26
Temperature: 84 Wind: SW 5 Weather: clear
Pleasant Grove 36, Christian Bros. 35
LineScore 1 2 3 4 Total
Christian Bros. 14 7 7 7 - 35
Pleasant Grove 7 13 6 10- 36
Notes:
Carter Tseu’s 47-yard field goal with 55 seconds left on the clock gave Pleasant Grove a come-from-behind 36-35 win Friday over Christian Brothers.
“It’s like a movie script last night,” head coach Josh Crabtree said.
The Falcons had their own opportunity to win the game on a field goal, but with one second to go their kick was blocked by the Eagles to preserve their second win of the season.
Offensively the Eagles were led by Caden Bemis who rushed for 116 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Davis was 13-of-29 passing for 194 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Pleasant Grove’s effort overcame a terrific performance by CB running back Ezekiel Castex who gained 263 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns.
The Eagles at 2-0 are the only Elk Grove Unified team with that record after two weeks of the season.
Elk Grove 55, Antelope 32
Bradshaw Christian 41, Lathrop 7
Cosumnes Oaks 49, Pitman 24
Vacaville 41, Sheldon 8
Armijo 63, Florin 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.