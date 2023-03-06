Pleasant Grove’s track teams once again showed its talent and depth March 3 by placing at or near the top of the team scores in the Grape Games in Lodi. The Eagles’ frosh/soph and men’s varsity placed first while the women were second in team points behind Tracy.
In the sprints, Kalil Powers was second and Laguna Creek’s Malachi Bean-Seay third in the men’s 100 meters. Pleasant Grove’s Favour Iyasere placed second in the women’s 100 dash.
Powers also grabbed first place in the 200 meters in a time of 23.17 seconds. Laguna Creek’s Halim Tholley was second by only .01 of a second.
Kylie Monson placed third in the women’s 800-meter run while in the men’s race William McCoy of Laguna Creek was second and John Funderburg of Pleasant Grove was third. Monson placed first in the 1600 meters in a time of 5:32.94.
The Eagles’ Stephen Dahdouh won the 110-meter hurdles by a full second with a time of 14.61 seconds. He then came back in the 300-meter hurdles race and won it with a time of 39.85 seconds.
In the relays, the 4x100 meter race was run and Pleasant Grove’s women’s team placed second behind Tracy. The men’s squad was second behind Kimball.
In the 4x400 meter relay the Laguna Creek team of Caleb Kennedy, Bean-Seay, McCoy and Tholley won the event in 3:35.47. Pleasant Grove was second. In the girls’ relay, Pleasant Grove’s team of Ellie Leon, Breanna Rivas, Halah Elbeshity and Alina Solis took first place with a time of 4:38.42.
In field events Mohammad Othman won the shot put with a heave of 48 feet, 10 inches. Iyasere once again won the high jump. Her top leap was five feet, two inches.
