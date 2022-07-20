Ryan Sheehy has been hired as the boys varsity basketball coach at Pleasant Grove, replacing Chris MacPhail who resigned at the end of the past season, according to the school athletic director Scott Gradin.
Sheehy, originally from Wisconsin, holds a Master’s degree in Coaching and Athletic Leadership. He is returning to California after being an assistant men’s basketball coach at Kilgore College, a NJCAA Division 1 basketball program located in East Texas. In the last two years, Kilgore accumulated a 49-9 overall record, was the 2022 conference champions, and 21/22 conference tournament champions. They appeared in back-to-back national tournaments and ultimately finished in the Elite 8 this last season.
Before Kilgore, Sheehy was an assistant men’s basketball coach at De Anza College Junior College in Cupertino for two years.
He has been coaching basketball for nine years, most of that in the Bay Area. He had EYBL level coaching experience from the Oakland Soldiers, as well as open division level experience at Bishop O’Dowd High School (2015 CIF Open Division champs). Sheehy also has individual player development experience working with NBA players in offseason and pre-draft settings for more than four years.
"I am excited to bring my style of coaching and leadership that I have worked very hard to develop and constantly sharpen to the program," Sheehy wrote in a letter to Pleasant Grove coaches and staff. "I believe in developing each individual to improve both on and off the floor. Individuals who work together will win together versus any sort of adversity faced, and I believe that work, commitment, and effort remain undefeated. I am looking forward to meeting everyone and cannot wait to start getting to work!"
