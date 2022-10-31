For the first time in school history the Pleasant Grove girls golf team won the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Masters Championship Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park. The Eagles combined on a team score of 363, 11 strokes better than second place Granite Bay. Third place went to Lodi who actually tied Vista del Lago with a 380, but the tiebreaker takes into account the score of the sixth player. In girls golf, six players make up a team and the top five scores are counted.
Those three teams will compete Nov. 7 in the Northern California Golf Championships at the Berkeley Country Club.
Pleasant Grove was led by freshman Gianna Singh who fired a five-under-par 67. Sophomore Petra Yee shot a one-under-par 71. Junior Alaythia Hinds shot an even-par 72. The rest of the Eagles were Sophie Cook, 76 (+4), Hannah Camara 77 (+5) and and Alyssa Quilao 85 (+13).
Head coach Rob Rinaldi has now the unique distinction of coaching a Section championship in two sports. He had a banner from his days coaching baseball at Woodland and coached baseball at Pleasant Grove for many years, too, annually competing in the post-season.
“I’m definitely happy for the girls, they won the Section,” he said. “I was kind of along for the ride. Really appreciative to have the opportunity to coach this group of kids, families, so super-supportive. And, this is only six. We have 18 girls on the team. It’s been fun the last couple years learning this sport and girls’ athletics.”
The Eagles have now won in consecutive weeks the Delta League Championship, the Section's Division I championship and, now, the Section Masters. The latter two are firsts for Pleasant Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.