Hannah Camara (State Championships)

Pleasant Grove's Hannah Camara warming up at the driving range of San Gabriel Country Club Nov. 16. Her Eagle golf team finished fourth at the CIF State Girls Golf Championships.

 Photo by Nigel Camara

The Pleasant Grove girls golf team finished in fourth place in the team standings Wednesday at the CIF State Girls Golf Championships. The Eagles combined on a 42-over-par score at San Gabriel Country Club to finish behind state champion Santa Margarita, Arcadia and Valley Christian, the Northern California champion.

Pleasant Grove was led by freshman Gianna Singh who shot a one-over-par 73 and junior Alaythia Hinds who carded a 2-over-par 74.

This is the first time an Elk Grove Unified golf team made it to the State Golf Championships. The Eagles won the Delta League, the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I and the Section's Masters Golf Championships this fall.

CIF State Girls Golf Championships

San Gabriel C.C. (Par – 72)

Top Ten Individual Scores

1          Angela Liu       Santa Margarita          -5         67

2          Michelle Woo   Mission San Jose         -2         70

3          Erica Lee         Arcadia                        E          72

4          Yurang Li         Sunny Hills                  E          72

5          Kelsey Kim       Sunny Hills                  E          72

6          Gianna Singh   Pleasant Grove            +1        73

7          Alaythia Hinds Pleasant Grove             +2        74

8          Ellie Bushnell   Granite Bay                 +2        74

9          Jessie Kong      Arcadia                      +2        74

10        Olivia Duan     Cupertino                    +2        74

Other local scores:

            Nikki Chindavong Rodriquez               +3        75

             Petra Yee        Pleasant Grove           +7        79

            Tavia Burgess  Granite Bay                 +7        79

            Hannah Camara Pleasant Grove         +16      88

            Sophie Cook    Pleasant Grove           +16      88

            Alyssa Quilao  Pleasant Grove           +21      93

 Team Scores

1          Santa Margarita Eagles           +18      378

2          Arcadia Apaches                    +23      383

3          Valley Christian Warriors         +36      396

4          Pleasant Grove Eagles            +42      402

5          Portola Bulldogs                     +59      419

6          Monte Vista Mustangs            +61      421

