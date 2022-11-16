The Pleasant Grove girls golf team finished in fourth place in the team standings Wednesday at the CIF State Girls Golf Championships. The Eagles combined on a 42-over-par score at San Gabriel Country Club to finish behind state champion Santa Margarita, Arcadia and Valley Christian, the Northern California champion.
Pleasant Grove was led by freshman Gianna Singh who shot a one-over-par 73 and junior Alaythia Hinds who carded a 2-over-par 74.
This is the first time an Elk Grove Unified golf team made it to the State Golf Championships. The Eagles won the Delta League, the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I and the Section's Masters Golf Championships this fall.
CIF State Girls Golf Championships
San Gabriel C.C. (Par – 72)
Top Ten Individual Scores
1 Angela Liu Santa Margarita -5 67
2 Michelle Woo Mission San Jose -2 70
3 Erica Lee Arcadia E 72
4 Yurang Li Sunny Hills E 72
5 Kelsey Kim Sunny Hills E 72
6 Gianna Singh Pleasant Grove +1 73
7 Alaythia Hinds Pleasant Grove +2 74
8 Ellie Bushnell Granite Bay +2 74
9 Jessie Kong Arcadia +2 74
10 Olivia Duan Cupertino +2 74
Other local scores:
Nikki Chindavong Rodriquez +3 75
Petra Yee Pleasant Grove +7 79
Tavia Burgess Granite Bay +7 79
Hannah Camara Pleasant Grove +16 88
Sophie Cook Pleasant Grove +16 88
Alyssa Quilao Pleasant Grove +21 93
Team Scores
1 Santa Margarita Eagles +18 378
2 Arcadia Apaches +23 383
3 Valley Christian Warriors +36 396
4 Pleasant Grove Eagles +42 402
5 Portola Bulldogs +59 419
6 Monte Vista Mustangs +61 421
