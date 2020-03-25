Prior to all activities being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Monterey Trail’s baseball team was enjoying a great start to the season. The Mustangs started off the season 5-0 before having their season postponed as efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus were put into place. The five wins are already more than Monterey Trail had all of last season.
“We really worked hard in the summer to prepare for the season and we got off to a great start,” said Monterey Trail head coach David Coronado.
“It’s been a great start to the season and the players have really bought into the culture of baseball that we are trying to establish and our seniors have done a good job of leading us.”
In their five wins, Monterey Trail have outscored their opponents 32-9 and have used a total team effort to start the year unbeaten.
One thing the Mustangs have done exceptionally well is being aggressive on the base pads and stealing bases. Monterey Trail have stolen 38 bases through five games and only been caught four times. Freshman outfielder Siaosi Hafoka leads the team with a .444 batting average and five RBI. On the mound, Lawrence Prakash has started off the season lights out. Prakash has started three games and has not given up an earned run in the 20 innings he has pitched to go along with 17 strikeouts.
With their season off to a hot start, the postponement of the season could not have come at a worse time. In addition to playing well, the Mustangs are a young team with only three seniors and six freshmen that could use the valuable practices and game time to develop as they only field a varsity team as the school attempts to build its baseball program.
“It was a shock to us all and the spread of this virus came really quickly and out of nowhere,” Coronado said of finding out their season was put on hold.
“This is really uncharted territory and the biggest thing for us is everyone is safe and not sick because being able to play baseball is a luxury and does not come in front of anyone’s health.”
With the season in the balance, and potentially being cancelled as efforts are made to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Mustangs are left having to work on their own and away from each other.
“Individuals are doing things on their own because that is all we can do,” Coronado said.
“From the first day everything was shut down and we were told we couldn’t practice, everybody took it upon themselves to do what they can. That is all we can do because we can only control what we can control.”
If the season is over for Monterey Trail, they will be left wondering if their hot start would carry over into the bulk part of their season.
“If this is the end, we will cherish those five wins we had,” Coronado said.
“I hope everything can get back to normal and we can get back to it but that is not in any of our control right now.”
