David Patrick, a veteran collegiate and international coach with 17 years of coaching experience, has been named the 15th head coach of Sacramento State men’s basketball, Director of Athletics Mark Orr announced on Tuesday.
“We are thrilled to welcome David to Sacramento State to lead our men’s basketball program,” Orr said. “David’s vision for our program and his values as a leader of student-athletes align perfectly with our University. He has a wide range of experience, and a proven track record of recruiting and developing student-athletes to meet their goals. I look forward building a championship basketball program under his leadership. The future is very bright for Hornet basketball.”
Patrick, 46, played at Syracuse, and comes to Sac State from Oklahoma where he was the associated head coach. Prior to that Patrick was head coach at UC Riverside. He has recruited 11 players that have played in the NBA (including seven draft picks - four first rounders) and has coached 28 players that have gone on to play professionally, including 19 in the NBA.
“This program has all the characteristics to compete for Big Sky Conference championships,” Patrick said. “I’ve been around winning at every stop of my coaching journey, and that is the DNA I will instill in this program. My number one goal will be to ensure our young men leave Sacramento State with a degree in hand, and they learn to be leaders in their homes and in the community.”
