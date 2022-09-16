Friday:
Elk Grove 49, Cosumnes Oaks 14
Game Notes: Cosumnes Oaks had a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter, then quarterback Ranvir Mahli was intercepted by the Herd’s Lati Vaefaga who returned the ball 95 yards for a TD. Moments later, Wayshawn Parker scored on a 65-yard toss sweep and Elk Grove led 14-6 at halftime.
Parker wasn’t done. He added TD runs of 43, 80 and 24 yards to his game resume. The only scored Cosumnes Oaks could add was a Jeremiah King 52-yard sprint.
Herd coach John Heffernan on Vaefaga’s 96-yard pick six: : “That was the play of the game. That changed everything. We needed that because we were flat, we weren’t executing very well. They came out, cut our inside guys, which is hard to do because we’ve got some big guys inside. We tried working outside, but we didn’t look very comfortable early. And, I think that was me. My whole thought process was to keep it close, to not to do very much, give them anything early, then we got the (first Parker touchdown) right before half which was huge.”
Wolfpack coach Martin Billings: “(Vaefaga’s interception) definitely changed the momentum of the game and then we gave up another big run by (Parker) and then we just never recovered from that. Coach Heffernan and his staff did a good job of adjusting to what we were doing and then their physicality played a huge part in their success.”
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Elk Grove (2-3) 0 14 14 21 49
Cos. Oaks (1-4) 6 0 8 0 14
Franklin 42, Davis 14
Bradshaw Chr. 62, Mira Loma 0
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Mira Loma (2-3) 0 0 0 0 0
Bradshaw Chr. (3-1) 36 14 6 6 62
Highlands 37, Florin 0
