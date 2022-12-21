The weather this week is typical Christmas cold and fog. Don’t gripe. You can be in the Midwest where the temps are supposed to sink below zero and a ton of snow is to accompany it all just in time for Santa’s sleigh ride.
So, arising to this wintery day most of us were shocked to read the morning sports headlines: Carlos Correa won’t be with the Giants after all. He up and signed with the New York Mets. Huh? Thought he was going to be heir-apparent to Brandon Crawford at shortstop. Guess not.
The reason given was that he failed his physical. No one will, nor legally can say exactly what the doctors told the San Francisco Giants’ brass, but whatever did happen it was enough for Correa’s agent, Elk Grove’s own Scott Boras, to run quickly to the Mets and agree to a 12-year, $325 million contract.
We’ll be hearing much more in the coming day or two on why the Giants balked. In the meantime it appears as though the 35-year-old Crawford will continue making great plays at short and making bullet throws to first where Elk Grove’s J.D. Davis appears to be Brandon Belt’s successor.
Franco Harris dead at 72
The other morning headline shocker was that a NFL Hall of Famer, Franco Harris, died early this morning at the age of 72. He played in nine Pro Bowls in his 13-year career, won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburg Steelers and gained 12, 120 yards rushing.
But, how we all remember him is scraping a deflected pass off the turf in a playoff game against the Oakland Raiders and running it in for a game-winning touchdown. The play is called the “Immaculate Reception” and may be perhaps the single most memorable moment in the history of the NFL.
What is sad is that Harris has passed away just three days before his team was going to retire his No. 32 at halftime of their game with the now-Las Vegas Raiders.
What is locked into all of our memories was how almost 50 years ago to this day Steeler quarterback Terry Bradshaw (yes, for you young’uns, the same guys on the NFL pre-game show) scrambled around in the pocket with 22 seconds remaining and threw a deep pass to John “Frenchy” Fuqua. But, as was typical in his defensive manner, Raider safety Jack Tatum absolutely nailed Fuqua sending the ball backwards several yards. Had today’s rules been in force, likely Tatum would have been flagged for targeting or something stupid like that.
But, hustling downfield the then-rookie Harris snatched the ball out of the air, just inches above the turf and raced 45 yards into the end zone to win the game.
Memory tells me it was a good catch, but you wonder if the instant replay officials of today would have overturned the touchdown.
NLI Signing Day
National signing day is here, with college football's early signing period kicking off today and lasting through Friday. High school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the colleges of their choice.
Today we heard of two locals who inked their letters, Simione Pale of Elk Grove and Fata Puloka of Monterey Trail.
Pale, a 6-4, 310-pound offensive guard, was the top offensive lineman in the region, named recently by the Delta League and by Maxpreps as such. Despite a change of coaches at Stanford from David Shaw to Sac State’s Troy Taylor, Pale stuck with the Cardinal after committing to them earlier this summer. “Simi” had offers from all of the Pac-12 schools.
Puloka was easily the area’s most athletic linebacker. His leaping ability was used to block field goals and punts all season along with running down ball carriers. He signed today with Sacramento State.
Puloka also had offers from Weber State and UC-Davis.
There is another signing period in February and there could be others locally inked to letters of intent, such as the Sheldon tandem, Scott Nixon and Jesiah Machado, along with Laguna Creek speedster Malachi Bean-Seay
Affects off the Transfer Portal
Installing transfer windows (Dec. 5-Jan. 18) has given college coaches a more precise timeline of when they might lose players or when they can add them. For roster management, the windows allow coaches to figure out how many scholarships are available to give out to high school prospects and how many transfers they can take.
There have been some players from the 2022 recruiting class enter the portal, according to ESON. Coaches could be more inclined to go after that type of player, who already has college experience, than taking a flier on a high school recruit. Because of the sheer number of players that entered the portal -- more than 1,900 as of Monday night -- we are very likely to see a trickle-down effect for high school prospects.
Recruits who otherwise might have gone to a lower Power 5 school might not have a scholarship available now and could move down a level if their spot is taken by a transfer. The transfer market will end up taking scholarships away from the high school recruits to some degree, so it will have an impact one way or another.
This is where coaches like Jon Osterhout at Amerian River College and Dannie Walker at Sacramento City College start licking their lips because several high school grads who previously would go to a four-year school on scholarship now comes to the community college programs to begin the next stage of their football careers.
Hall of Fame voting
Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Breton, a voter for the Baseball Hall of Fame, took a photo of his ballot and posted on Twitter recently. Any one who has the honor of voting for new membership to the Hall typically votes for up to 10 former players. Breton selected four: Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez and Billy Wagner.
“A-Rod” definitely is worthy of consideration, but it will be interesting to see how many votes he gets because of his reputation of using performance-enhancing drugs and denying it.
Jones had a great glove in centerfield and Ramirez had several great years at the plate. But, also on the ballot are guys like Andy Pettitte, Jeff Kent, Todd Helton, Torii Hunter, Matt Cain, Jimmy Rollins and Carlos Beltran.
And, one more item…
Trying to stick to its moniker as a “tradition like no other,” officials of the Masters Golf Tournament announced Tuesday that 16 pros who have defected to the LIV Golf Tour will be invited to the 2023 event in Augusta, GA.
In keeping with its tradition of inviting annually all its former champions, the Masters has officially invited Dustin Johnson, Bryson deChambeau, Brooks Koepke, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson, men who have made the switch to the start-up pro golf organization.
“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” Masters chairman Fred Ridley wrote in a news release. “Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.
Other LIV golfers playing the Masters include Abraham Ancer, Harold Varner III, Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen.
“As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April,” Ridley added. “We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.