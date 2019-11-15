After learning about lacrosse from his father, who played in college, Jacob Couchot started playing when he was seven.
On Nov. 13, he joined Pleasant Grove classmate Nathan Theodorovic as the first student-athletes to sign a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse in Elk Grove Unified School District history.
Couchot will play for Westminster College in Utah and Theodorovic will play for Colorado Mesa University.
“It’s really fun seeing all this hard work pay off. I’ve been working for this for a long time and being the first one, hopefully it’ll open the door for future people out of this district to be able to play in college,” Couchot said.
In addition to lacrosse, the first-ever letters of intent for gymnastics and equestrian were also signed by two EGUSD students at the district’s signing ceremony at Robert L. Trigg Education Center, and they also happened to be signed by Eagles.
Gracie Howell signed an equestrian letter of intent to compete at University of California, Davis while Courtney Blackson signed a letter of intent for gymnastics for Boise State University.
In all, 19 students signed letters of intent at the signing ceremony and represented five high schools from across the city.
Sheldon High School’s softball team provided all four of the Huskies’ athletes at the ceremony. Shelbie Caro signed to play for University of California, Riverside, Samantha Oliver signed to play at University of Reno, Kiannah Pierce signed to play for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Tessa Poirier signed with Humboldt State University.
Cosumnes Oaks’ Kennedy Echols (softball), Haley Burdo (volleyball) and Cameron Walty (baseball) signed scholarships to play for Sacramento State, California State University, Stanislaus, and University of Nevada, Reno, respectively.
Representing Elk Grove High School, Alyssa Ramirez will play softball for Humboldt State University and Peter Ming signed a scholarship to wrestle for Stanford.
Now 17, Ming estimated he’s been wrestling since he was three or four years old.
“[It was] a lot of hard work and help from others and it was just a big point of celebration. It’s a really good day to see everyone here, especially since a lot of them helped,” Ming said.
Franklin’s Chase Davis signed to play baseball for University of Arizona, Emily Davis signed to play soccer for Sac State, Sydney Rivera signed a soccer letter to play for University of Central Arkansas and Parker Sikora signed her letter to play soccer for University of North Carolina, Greensboro.
“I feel blessed and really able to take my game to the next level and my academic career as well. I’ve been playing since I was four and am really just glad that I was able to put in all the hard work to be able to come up to this moment,” Davis said.
Representing the Eagles, Sophie Jacquez signed to play softball at University of Utah and her teammate Alissa Montes De Oca signed to play softball for California Baptist University.
All students signed either Division I or II NCAA letters of intent.
