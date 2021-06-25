After performing at top levels even though their season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, local athletes were selected to play at this year’s Optimist High School Basketball All-Star Games.
Jaylen Patterson of Bradshaw Christian High School and Kainoa Fidel of Florin were named to the boys’ south team small schools roster. Patterson, a point guard/small forward, will be playing football for Arizona Christian University. Fidel, a forward/center, was undecided at the time of the Optimist press release.
On the large schools roster, Aaron Gillyard (guard) of Elk Grove and Jaiden Leali (guard) of Sheldon were selected.
For the girls’ large schools south team, Amani Britton of Elk Grove and Nisha Kang of Monterey Trail were selected. Britton (center/forward) is headed to Folsom Lake College and Kang (shooting guard) will attend Simpson University.
The Evening Optimist Club of Sacramento canceled the 44th annual Optimist High School Basketball All Star Games.
These Optimist All Star games provide the top senior athletes of Sacramento and Greater Sacramento the venue to showcase their skills and prowess. Their selection is to honor them and their schools, and reflects the culmination of their hard work, diligence and excellence in this sport and school, as well as their coaches’ commitment towards their players’ endeavors.
