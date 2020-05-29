Eight players from the City of Elk Grove were selected for the 49th Optimist High School Baseball All Star games, the Optimist Club of Sacramento announced last week.
Even though the games won’t be held due to the coronavirus pandemic, “their selection was to honor them and their schools, and would have reflected the culmination of their hard work, diligence, and excellence in this sport and their school, as well as their coach’s commitment towards their player’s endeavors,” said a press release by the Optimist Club.
On the small schools south team, Bradshaw Christian’s Logan San Filippo (right fielder) and Evan Zeppieri (outfielder) were selected, as well as Florin’s David Padilla (infielder).
On the large schools south roster, Cameron Walty of Cosumnes Oaks (third baseman/pitcher) was selected; Walty will be attending University of Nevada.
Chase Davis of the Franklin Wildcats (outfielder), who is headed to University of Arizona, was selected as well as teammate catcher/pitcher/infielder Jake Pina.
Representing Pleasant Grove, Brody Henderson (outfielder/pitcher) was selected, and Julius Botelho (shortstop) of Sheldon rounded out the Elk Grove Unified School District players on the roster.
The All-Star games were set for June 7. However, for the protection of the players, coaches, officials, and fans from the coronavirus, the games were canceled.
These Optimist All Star games would have provided the top senior athletes of Sacramento and Greater Sacramento the venue to showcase their skills and prowess. In spite of these games being canceled, the Optimist Club wanted to recognize as many outstanding seniors as it could. To that end, there were four selection committees (North/South and small schools/large schools) that selected the All Stars.
