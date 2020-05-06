While working out at your favorite gym may not be an option amid statewide restrictions in place due to COVID-19, hopping online might be a close second choice for those looking to keep up their fitness goals.
A number of local gyms have adapted their offerings to their customers while they wait for the shelter-in-place order to be lifted, giving them the chance to stay fit in their own homes.
Kaia Fit, for example, live streams classes daily and potential new customers can sign up for two free weeks online, according to their corporate office.
Crunch Fitness offers online workouts to its members as well on its Crunchlive website (new customers can sign up for a 45-day free trial to access the videos), Premier Fitness offers some free classes in addition to a selection of classes that require payment on its website, www.premierfit4u.com.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that re-opening gyms will fall into phase three of his plans to re-open California, something that could take months.
Charlie Zamora, owner of Warriorz Health and Fitness on Elk Grove Blvd., said that while learning the physical location would remain temporarily closed for a while longer was hard at first, the gym is there for its customers with online classes and is doing its best amid the COVID-19 shutdown.
“My initial response was one out of frustration and I think that that is definitely warranted. It not only affects my family financially but it affects (other) families,” Zamora said on May 1.
In the meantime, Warriorz has stepped up to the plate for those in need of workouts.
“For me, the gym Warriorz Fitness is really a reflection of the customers, membership. The spirit of the gym is actually very high,” said Zamora.
Just a few miles away, Anytime Fitness, whose brick-and-mortar location is on Elk-Grove Florin Road, has also switched to virtual workouts until its doors re-open.
In addition to the workouts are training videos on the gym’s Facebook page, and live workouts with Anytime Fitness coaches are held at 6:30 a.m. weekdays through Anytime Fitness Facebook Live.
Zamora noted that, while some customers are coping with the change in how they work out, he’s heard from others who are ready to get back to their gym.
“There’s a lot of frustration, a lot of people that feel their rights were violated,” Zamora said of the gym closure due to shelter-in-place orders.
Warriorz Fitness hopes to open up when the time is right and, until then, Zamora is trying to help its customers as much as possible.
“You can either have a positive mindset or a negative mindset. We’ve been able to take the groups we work with and, ultimately, get everyone to a positive mindset. With the things we can’t control, we kind of just have to let those things go. During this time, we’ve made all our workouts open to the public. If people wanted to do these workouts, they can.”
Warriorz Fitness, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary April 10, plans to hold a belated celebration once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“It was very interesting celebrating 10 years and not being physically in the gym. We’ll weather this storm. We will have a celebration open to the city of Elk Grove,” Zamora said. “It’ll be as big of a party as they’ll allow me to throw.”
