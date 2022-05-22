Sac-Joaquin Section

Masters Track & Field Championships

Davis H.S., May 20 & 21

Best Local Finishers

Pole Vault

Axel Verdoorn (PG) 1st, 15’5”*

Girls High Jump

Favour Iyasere (PG) 8th, 5’1”

Boys Triple Jump

Logan Tosta (EG) 3rd, 42’9”*

Girls Shot Put

Hailey Hernandez (PG) 2nd, 35’5.5”*

Girls 4x100m Relay

Elk Grove, 4th, 48.39

Boys 4x100m Relay

Cosumnes Oaks, 2nd, 42.44*

Girls 100m Hurdles

Faith Jones (S), 4th, 14.78

Boys 110m Hurdles

Stephen Dahdouh (PG), 5th, 14.86

Girls Long Jump

Janae Heffernan (EG), 6th, 17’6.75”

Boys 400 meters

Victor Anasowomwam (LC), 4th, 49.92

Boys 800 meters

Kyle Towne (S), 4th, 1:57.12

Boys 300m Hurdles

Stephen Dahdouh (PG), 2nd, 39.70*

Girls 4x400m Relays

Elk Grove, 4th, 3:58.09

Boys 4x400m Relays

Laguna Creek, 7th, 3:28.37

Mixed 4x100m Unified Relays

Laguna Creek, 1st, 51.83*

*=qualifies for CIF State Track & Field Meet

May 27-28, Buchanan H.S.

