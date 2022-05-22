Sac-Joaquin Section
Masters Track & Field Championships
Davis H.S., May 20 & 21
Best Local Finishers
Pole Vault
Axel Verdoorn (PG) 1st, 15’5”*
Girls High Jump
Favour Iyasere (PG) 8th, 5’1”
Boys Triple Jump
Logan Tosta (EG) 3rd, 42’9”*
Girls Shot Put
Hailey Hernandez (PG) 2nd, 35’5.5”*
Girls 4x100m Relay
Elk Grove, 4th, 48.39
Boys 4x100m Relay
Cosumnes Oaks, 2nd, 42.44*
Girls 100m Hurdles
Faith Jones (S), 4th, 14.78
Boys 110m Hurdles
Stephen Dahdouh (PG), 5th, 14.86
Girls Long Jump
Janae Heffernan (EG), 6th, 17’6.75”
Boys 400 meters
Victor Anasowomwam (LC), 4th, 49.92
Boys 800 meters
Kyle Towne (S), 4th, 1:57.12
Boys 300m Hurdles
Stephen Dahdouh (PG), 2nd, 39.70*
Girls 4x400m Relays
Elk Grove, 4th, 3:58.09
Boys 4x400m Relays
Laguna Creek, 7th, 3:28.37
Mixed 4x100m Unified Relays
Laguna Creek, 1st, 51.83*
*=qualifies for CIF State Track & Field Meet
May 27-28, Buchanan H.S.
