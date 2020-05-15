Barrett Nunley from Tulare Union High School and Eleanor Wikstrom from Skyline High School were selected as the 2020 CIF Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Since 1982, the scholarship award identifies student-athletes who excel in the classroom, athletics, and are strong contributors to their schools and communities.
“Our CIF scholar-athletes embody the principles of education-based athletics,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “On behalf of the entire CIF family, I congratulate Eleanor, Barrett, and all of our scholar-athletes. They are certainly examples of all that is positive during these challenging times.” Nunley and Wikstrom will each receive a $5,000 scholarship award. They were selected from a pool of 374 candidates representing 1,606 CIF member schools and more than 830,000 student-athletes statewide. Additionally, 20 CIF Section winners earned a $1,000 scholarship award.
Brooke Giorgi from Whitney High School and John Kroeger of River Valley High School were selected from the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Barrett ‘Bear’ Nunley, Tulare Union High School (Central Section) Nunley is a three-sport athlete at Tulare Union High School participating in football, golf, and wrestling, while also serving as captain of the football and wrestling teams the past three years. He has been involved in student government since his freshman year, is a four-year Character Counts! award winner and is also a member of the National Honors Society, FFA, and CSF. Additionally, he has been involved in community service helping the underprivileged in the Tulare community, including volunteer tutoring and ‘Soled out for Kids’.
“As my high school career is coming to a close, some of my fondest memories center around the experiences and relationships I have had while playing sports,” states Nunley. “The brotherhood and bonds I have made with my teammates are more valuable than any win or championship. These memories will forever be what high school athletics means to me.” “I have never had the opportunity in my 37 years of coaching to coach such an outstanding young man who embodies everything we as coaches strive to have our student-athletes become,” praised Tulare Co-Head Football Coach and Avid Instructor Marty Martin.
Tulare Athletic Director Diana Nalbandian-Hatton adds, “Barrett as a student-athlete encompasses the passion, dedication, hard work and sportsmanship the CIF strives to instill in its student-athletes.”
