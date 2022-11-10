Nunez now a S.F. Giant
Former Elk Grove Thundering Herd baseball play Dom Nunez is now a San Francisco Giant. The 27-year-old was released in October by the Colorado Rockies and signed by the Giants Nov. 9 where he’ll battle Joey Bart and Austin Wynns for the starting catcher position in 2023.
The past three seasons Nunez has bounced between the Rockies and their Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque. He’s played in 111 Major League games, has batted .180 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs.
Nunez was drafted by the Rockies in the 6th round in 2013 right out of high school.
In San Francisco Nunez will join another Elk Grove grad in infielder J.D. Davis.
The Giants have announced this week that several of their key players are seeking free agency including Joc Pederson, Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria.
McDonald wins SJS Sub-section XC Meet
Cosumnes Oaks’ Matthew McDonald won the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II Sub-Section championship Nov. 5 at the Calaveras Fairgrounds. McDonald’s time was 15:38.4, a full 15 seconds better than the second place runner. Whitney won the Division II championship while Cosumnes Oaks was 12th and Elk Grove 13th.
In the Division I race Franklin finished 10th, Laguna Creek 11th, Sheldon 15th and Monterey Trail 17th in the team results. The top local individuals was John Funderburg at 13th place with a time of 15:57.8.
ARC picks up forfeit win
The scheduled American River College football contest against College of the Siskiyous on Saturday, Nov.12, has been cancelled.
College of the Siskiyous does not have enough healthy players to participate in this weekend's contest. As a result, American River College will receive a forfeit win.
With the forfeit win, American River College moves to 5-0 in conference play and clinches the NorCal Conference championship for the Beavers. Additionally American River College receives the conference's automatic bid to the 2022 CCCAA Championship Playoffs.
Details regarding the 2022 CCCAA Championship Playoffs will be announced by the Northern California Football Conference on Sunday, Nov. 20, and will be shared on the American River College Athletics website (arcbeavers.com) and social media platforms. The 2022 CCCAA Championship Playoffs are scheduled to being on Saturday, November 26.
A cute video or two
With three teams still alive in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s football playoffs, the Elk Grove Unified School District produced a video highlighting the importance of the student sections from each of its schools at the games.
Plus, the District produced a video honoring the Pleasant Grove girls golf team. Next Wednesday, they will face the best golf teams in all of California at the San Gabriel Country Club. The Eagles opponents will be NorCal winner Valley Christian, along with Monte Vista, SoCal winner Santa Margarita, Arcadia and Portola.
Great to see the District pay attention to its athletes and the student fun.
