Deep in the bowels of the still-shiny new Golden One Arena at L and 7th Streets in Sacramento is a fairly small, yet adequate media room. It’s where us scribes and wanna-bees sit and do our group interviews. Last weekend we got to hear Sac-Joaquin Section basketball champions.
Most of the guys and gals who coached got to glowingly talk about how hard their players worked this winter to get to this room, wear championship hats (yes, that’s now a thing), hold their blue banners up and smile to the cameras. Someone generally has a net around their neck. No, they don’t get out a ladder and let players take turns cutting down the threads from under a rim. There are too many games that weekend, so some one in the Section office buys a dozen or so nets and cuts the loops at one end to make it look like the team cut ‘em down.
Friday night the media room was, well, bubbly. That’s because the Laguna Creek Lady Cardinals (one of the last female teams around that still like to use the word “lady” in describing themselves) had just disposed of Antelope in the Section’s Division II championship game. At a school that just hadn’t been anywhere near a Section banner in 18 years in basketball this was a time for rejoicing.
The school has had good men and women coach there over the years – Mark Nill perhaps atop that list. Now he helps oldest son Ryan coach football. We remember the unique character two-stint football coach Dave Morton was. Brian LoForte and Josh Lex had good baseball programs. Paul Casey had Laguna boys basketball cooking along a few years (remember, his stud guy was current G-League player Malik Pope). Franklin’s long-time athletic director Mike Cody started at Laguna Creek, as did current American River College football assistant coach Ryan Gomes. The husband-wife team of Lew and Amber Lassetter spent many seasons coaching football and cross country, respectively. They are now at Cosumnes Oaks.
Now the school’s athletic department is led by the energetic Jon Ussery. He rivals Larry the Cable Guy as Nebraska University football’s biggest fan. He’s omnipresent at Cardinal games, no matter the sport.
In Cody Norman, Ussery and the Cardinal faithful have a solid man running a girls basketball program that four years ago were 3-24. On Friday night, Norman got to reflect to what it was like when he arrived to resurrect a once-proud team, one that won back-to-back Division I championships in 2003 and 2004, teams he served as an assistant coach on.
“It’s is pretty crazy,” Norman said. “Laguna Creek’s campus has become a total change, not just for girls basketball. This group, this senior class, it spread throughout the entire sporting program. Our football team is better, our baseball team is better, that freshman class that are now seniors have done an awesome job.”
That senior class this season was led by Ahrray Young, who is headed to Tulsa University in the fall, and Zoe Tillery, but goes deeper with others such as Baylee Fong, Alicia Enriquez and Akira Coleman
“We preach to our girls, ‘two minutes at a time, just give us two minutes.’ It doesn’t matter who gets into the game, they bought into that,” he said.
Saturday was evident because girls such as Enriquez, Laila Barron and Aliviyah McMurray had key plays that helped the Cardinals win the game.
“I am proud my parents put me in the best position possible,” McMurray admitted during the post-game media conference. “People told me it wasn’t smart for coming (to Laguna Creek) because there’s Ahrray and Zoe, I wouldn’t be getting any playing time, it really doesn’t matter, we have to be a team.”
What is amazing over the past few seasons is how skilled girls basketball has become. We saw the amazing talents of Vicki Baugh at Sacramento High School many years ago, but now there are many more with the same ability.
“Look at the last few years at Sacramento-area basketball,” Norman claimed. “It has blown up to where we are right there with the Bay Area or down south. We are right there with other teams.”
Ussery says this group of basketball players’ intensity has helped the school as a whole.
“You look at the pedigree of our campus when these girls stepped on campus, our culture changed,” he said. Ussery quickly mentioned how proud he was, too, of wrestler Oriyana Castex who last weekend became Laguna Creek’s first medal winner at the CIF State Wrestling Championships.
Sports programs are looking up for this school and being in the Metro Conference the past few years has helped to level the playing field for the Cardinals. A little success can and will be contagious for the school culture.
CIF State Basketball Championships
For Laguna Creek’s girls along with the boys teams from Elk Grove, Sheldon and Bradshaw Christian, their seasons continued this week into the CIF State Basketball Championships. What’s different about the way the CIF basketball brackets work is that they were built by competitive equity; in other words, the really good teams are put in the Open Division, the next best 16 (state-wide) are place in Division I and so on.
The Cardinals were an eight-seed in Division I. Elk Grove boys were a one-seed in Division II. The Huskies were placed in the Open Division and were given a seven-seed. Bradshaw’s boys stayed in Division V and were a ten-seed.
Because of press deadlines the results of the first two rounds of the State tournament will be posted on EGCitizen.com.
Expect everyone to be ready.
“It’s time to refocus, re-tune some things and make sure we have our game plans set for what’s next,” Norman said.
Larson wins in Fontana
Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson was back in the winners’ circle last Sunday. The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion waited until late in the Wise Power 400 to flex his muscles.
But in the end, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet held off a charging Austin Dillon by .195 seconds at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana to notch his first victory of the season, his second at the 2-mile track and the 17th of his career.
In a race that featured 12 cautions for 59 laps, Larson, who started from the rear of the field because of unapproved adjustments to his Camaro, took the lead from Joey Logano on Lap 167 of 200 and held it for 27 of the final 34 circuits on the way to the victory.
“It’s always fun to win here in the home state,” Larson told the televised audience. “There were definitely some guys that were quicker than us, but they had their misfortunes. Just kept our heads in it all day — long race. Restarts were crazy. The whole runs were crazy. So definitely wild, but cool to get a win here in California and hope we get on a little streak.”
Drafted by the USFL
In case you hadn’t heard, the USFL (United States Football League) is coming back. The spring football league that made a run in the 1980s before going broke is coming back in April. Last week they held a draft of players and a familiar name popped up – Christian MacFarland. He played high school football at Cosumnes Oaks and the last few years was a safety at Idaho State.
He was selected by the Birmingham Stallions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.