Last Monday, April 11, I made the mistake of driving north on Elk Grove-Florin Road from East Stockton Blvd. at 3:15 p.m. Classes at Elk Grove High School were dismissing and parents were picking up their students and some students with vehicles were quickly leaving campus parking.
My 1997 Jeep Cherokee with me at the wheel sat motionless on the two-laned Elk Grove-Florin Road for quite some time. With my children out of school and on their own I had no idea Elk Grove Unified School District campuses were in session last week. It was Holy Week, I thought, the days between Palm Sunday and Easter. That’s when schools were supposed to be closed.
They were at Sacramento City Unified. There were at Bradshaw Christian schools. They were at Los Rios Community College campuses. Not at EGUSD.
Upon inquiry I was told spring break was a month ago for Elk Grove-area students.
That helped to explain why Delta League golf had an 18-hole match that afternoon at Rancho Murieta Country Club and a series of dual matches were on Wednesday (see the sidebar story). Boys Volleyball had matches, along with most softball teams.
Baseball, though, continue its tradition of spring break tournaments last week. That basically meant several EGUSD teams had to be excused from some class time to compete. A few traveled out of town in what typically is a great time of team bonding.
Elk Grove’s baseball squad makes it an annual experience to go to San Diego and play in the renowned Lions’ Club Tournament. Around 130 high school teams played over a four-day stretch last week at baseball fields all over San Diego County.
The Herd went 2-2 defeating Torrey Pines, 6-4, and Sage Creek, 4-0. Then they were beaten by Granite Hills, 12-2, and Poway, 7-1.
The Lions’ Club Tournament has been an annual tradition in San Diego since 1951.
Franklin, one of the Delta-League frontrunners, took the week to compete in the Northern California section of the Scott Boras Classic now being held at the Army Depot Field after years of being played at Dick McAuliffe Fields (now gone, replaced by Sacramento State dorms). The Wildcats defeated Palo Alto, 2-0, and Stockdale, 3-2, before losing 6-0 to Woodcreek in the tournament semi-finals.
By the way Boras has expanded his high school tournaments to Arizona and Texas, as well.
Pleasant Grove and Bradshaw Christian also traveled, both to Fresno for the Fresno Easter Classic. The Eagles went 1-3 losing to Fresno Central, 5-3, beating Clovis East, 8-5, then dropping games to Highland, 6-5 and Clovis, 5-0.
The Pride won three games in Fresno. They opened, though, with a 7-6 loss to Highland, then defeated Redwood, 10-6, Madera, 9-8, and Chowchilla, 3-2.
It was the 52nd year for the Fresno tournament.
Delta League action resumed this week with Jesuit (10-2) holding a one-game advantage over Franklin (9-3) in the standings.
Britton is State Div. 2 MVP
There are not many talented seven-footers around the state, and Hacienda Heights Los Altos’ Jazz Gardner put up some big numbers and has a bright future, but no player meant more to his team in this division than Elk Grove’s Ameere Britton gutty guard who does what it takes to win. He was named the State’s Division II Player of the Year by the online publication CalHiSports on Friday.
Editor Mark Tennis wrote in making the announcement that Britton’s performance in the NorCals and in the D2 Championship game was why the publication chose Britton for the honor. Here is a portion of what Tennis wrote:
in the CIF D2 final, as the tough-nosed guard who can run offense or handle the bulk of the scoring load helped clinch the 62-56 victory by making 8-of-10 free throws and scoring 20 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Britton’s state playoff performances and local honors were also a big factor in his selection. Britton had 25 points and six rebounds in the NorCal D2 final win over Ross Branson; 27 points in a 42-40 regional semifinal win over Travis AFB Vanden; 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the quarterfinal win over Danville San Ramon Valley; and 16 points in the opening win over Clovis East.
After averaging 18.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 3.4 apg as a junior, Ameere followed that up with averages of 18.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.7 apg, 2.5 spg and 1.1 bpg for a 28-6 state championship club. Last season, Britton was Delta League Player of the Year and he shared that honor this season with Carmichael Jesuit junior Andrej Stojakovic.. He is the first NorCal, Sac Joaquin Section and greater Sacramento metro choice in this division since Solomon Young of Sac High in 2016.
Britton hasn’t decided where he’ll play in college. He has received offers from Cal State-East Bay and from Cal State-Monterey Bay, but last week was at Chico State and this week had a trip planned to Cal Poly-Pomona.
